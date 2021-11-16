Global Water Resources Promotes Joanne Ellsworth to Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has promoted Joanne Ellsworth to the new position of executive vice president of corporate affairs.



Ellsworth previously served as the company’s vice president of corporate and regulatory affairs, where she played a key role in corporate transactions and advancing the company’s communication, growth services and regulatory strategy. Ellsworth brings to the position over 25 years of experience as an attorney representing cities in matters related to economic development, infrastructure financing and construction, condemnation and zoning.

“Joanne has contributed greatly to our performance and expansion over the last decade,” said Ron Fleming, CEO of Global Water. “Her extensive knowledge and experience in law and municipalities have been invaluable. We are excited to have her on the executive team, and we look forward to her contributions in this new role as we continue to grow organically as well as through acquisitions.”

Global Water has been growing at a rapid pace, and continues to seek out acquisitive opportunities that are synergistic to its growing portfolio of water utility companies and regional footprint. Global Water possesses the technical expertise and state-of-the-art integrated technology solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, and which provide local communities access to safe and environmentally sustainable water and wastewater services.

“I look forward to working with all stakeholders to further Global Water’s mission of being a great utility partner for the communities we have the privilege to serve,” said Ellsworth. “Working together, we will continue to provide safe, reliable and sustainable services to our customers and partners, as we continue to address industry challenges regarding economic development, water scarcity and consolidation.”

Ellsworth currently serves on the board of the Water Utility Association of Arizona. She is a member of the Missouri Bar, and graduate of University of Missouri Kansas City School of Law where she was a member and editor of the UMKC Law Review.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 17 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, acquisition plans, the development of residential and commercial properties within our service areas, and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors, including the duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, its severity, the emergence and severity of its variants, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as the availability and efficacy of vaccines (particularly with respect to emerging strains of the virus) and potential hesitancy to utilize them, restrictions on travel and transportation, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. Factors that may affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

