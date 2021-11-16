Saia’s Expansion Continues with Latest Terminal Opening

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight’s newest Virginia terminal, near Staunton, is open and ready for business. In addition to capacity, the new facility will provide customers with more direct shipping points in the region and beyond.



“We couldn’t be more pleased with our execution regarding terminal openings,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “As we continue to get closer to our customers, we're in a position to offer further enhanced service.”

In just this year alone, Saia has opened new facilities in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia, expanding our presence not only in the Northeast but the Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest as well.

“As we’ve said, our strategy for expansion that kicked off in 2017 has really changed the footprint and profile of the company,” Mull explained. “As you might imagine, we’re tremendously excited about 2022 as we plan to open 10 to 15 new terminals in addition to relocating several existing facilities.”

Saia is continuing to hire new employees for the Staunton terminal, including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 175 terminals across the country and employs over 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .