Prebiotics Ingredients Market Size Expected to Exceed USD 9,890 Million By 2026, With a CAGR of +11.2%, Says Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Prebiotics Ingredients Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Agricultural, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Pharmaceuticals) and By Functionality (Cardiovascular Health, Gut Health, Immunity, Bone Health, and Weight Management): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Prebiotics Ingredients Market size & share expected to reach to USD 9,890 Million by 2026 from USD 4,702 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

What are prebiotic ingredients? Report Overview & Coverage:

Growing nutritionally advantageous food demand would stimulate market growth. Bacteria used to treat neurological, digestive, and mental disorders are safe and commonly used prebiotics. According to digestive health experts, digestive cancer accounted for nearly 25 percent of all cancer-related deaths in the EU in 2017. In the same year, an overweight of about 55% of men and 45% of women aged 18 years or older is reported. Growing demand for food and drink supplements and a greater awareness of consumer safety make an important contribution to industry growth.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

170+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Dupont

Cargill

Ingredion

Frieslandcampina

Samyang Genex

Beneo

Beghin Meiji

Nexira

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Royal Cosun

Kerry Group

Fonterra

Prenexus Health

Taiyo International

AIDP

Thera-Plantes Inc.

Novasep

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH and Tate & Lyle

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market?

What are the top companies operative in Prebiotics Ingredients Market?

What segments are covered in Prebiotics Ingredients Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

Market Growth Drivers

The prebiotic market size of the food and beverage application will report almost 6.5 percent gains in the planned timeframe. Increased health concerns and rising demand for functional foods such as nuts, soy, and fruit juices could boost industry growth. These are commonly used for immunoregulation and cholesterol reduction in beverages such as kefir. Market demand for non-dairy ingredients was estimated at over USD 15 million in 2017. A rise in lactose sensitivity such as stomach cramps, bloating, gas diarrhea, and nausea will improve prebiotic market demand.

The market size of prebiotic components led by Canada and the USA in North America can be more than 7%. Growing dairy products consumption and the natural inclusion of supplements can boost regional industry growth. Increased awareness of healthy lifestyles and an increased interest of medium-aged persons in preserving optimal digestive health boost product demand throughout the country. The business dimensions of Europe reached 630 million dollars, followed in 2017 by France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. In the projected timescale, demand for breakfast cereals can be driven by increasing convenience in adopting food and increasing awareness of health.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 4,702 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 9,890 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 11.2% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Dupont, Cargill, Ingredion, Frieslandcampina, Samyang Genex, Beneo, Beghin Meiji, Nexira, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Royal Cosun, and Others Segments Covered Applications, Functionality, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global prebiotics ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of application, functionality, and geography. Based on application, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into agricultural, food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals among others. Based on functionality, the global prebiotics ingredients market is bifurcated into cardiovascular health, gut health, immunity, bone health, and weight management.

The Asia-Pacific region controls prebiotic ingredients for its principal use in foods and drinks. Dietary supplements attract customers to protect nutrient intake and health benefits. Research has demonstrated that the interaction of certain nutrients and cells in the body can prevent and support certain diseases. In short, prebiotics is the food of intestinal microflora which helps microbes develop and operate, improving their health. Demand for nutritional supplements including prebiotic ingredients with various health benefits is steadily increasing. The key drivers for prebiotic ingredients on the market are increased demand for nutritious food and rising health issues of individuals. Major factors responsible for market growth are increasing obesity, eating junk and processed food as well as increasing disposable incomes. Prebiotic ingredients have several health benefits, such as balancing the microflora, relieving constipation and abdominal pain, and avoiding bloating.

Browse Detail Report on, Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Size & Share Research Report, 2021-2026

Also Read, Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market 2021-2026 Press Release

Regional Dominance:

On the basis of geography, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Browse the full “Prebiotics Ingredients Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Agricultural, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Pharmaceuticals) and By Functionality (Cardiovascular Health, Gut Health, Immunity, Bone Health, and Weight Management): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

Need More Information on this Report? Send Your Detail Requirement to Our Sales team @ sales@fnfresearch.com

This report segments the prebiotics ingredients market as follows:

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Food & Beverages

Agricultural

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market: By Functionality Segmentation Analysis

Cardiovascular Health

Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Weight Management

Browse More Related Reports:

Food Cold Chain Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-cold-chain-market

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

Nutritional Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nutritional-supplements-market

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/frozen-food-manufacturing-market

Plant-Based Meat Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/plant-based-meat-market

Whey Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

Infant Formula Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/infant-formula-market-by-type-standard-follow-on-1198

Goat Milk Infant Formula Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/goat-milk-infant-formula-market-by-age-group-825

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com