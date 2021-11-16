Decisions on AB Klaipėdos nafta LNG regasification and reloading services prices for the year 2022

English Lithuanian

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – the Council) on 16 November 2021 adopted decisions on fixed and variable components of liquefied natural gas (hereinafter – LNG) regasification and reloading services prices (excluding value added tax). The Council set the price of 149.88 EUR/(MWh/day/year) for the fixed tariff component and 0.41 EUR/MWh for the variable tariff component. Differentiated LNG reloading tariff (excluding value added tax) was also set based on size of LNG cargos to be reloaded:

Small scale LNG cargos up to 15,000 m3 LNG – 0.56 EUR/MWh;

Medium scale LNG cargos from 15,000 m3 up to 50,000 m3 LNG – 0.44 EUR/MWh;

Large scale LNG cargos from 50,000 m3 LNG – 0.31 EUR/MWh.

New tariffs will be applicable from 1 January 2022.

Moreover, on 28 October 2021 the Council set the upper limit for revenue that the Company is allowed to earn from LNG regasification services in 2022 amounting to 31.4 M EUR.

For more information about the resolutions adopted by the Council, please visit the website www.vert.lt/en/ .





Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 614 82665