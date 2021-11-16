Industry Leaders Collaborating to Decarbonize Agriculture Supply Chain

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRF , Raízen , Rumo , AMAGGI and SINAI Technologies, announced today a first-of-its-kind collaboration to collect, calculate, forecast and share primary emissions data across the global supply chain to drive industry mitigation and decarbonization.



Through this collaboration, the companies reinforce commitments to the global agenda, understanding that engagement is essential to reach decarbonization. This is the first time – in any industry – for a collaborative initiative with the shared goal of identifying decarbonization opportunities throughout all supply chain operations. While this first partnership focuses on the agriculture industry, the goal is to accelerate the deployment of low carbon solutions across any and all supply chains.

These companies will connect emissions from seed processing to agricultural production, trading, logistics, feed and food production and operation, and finally distribution from Brazil to global markets using SINAI Technologies’ decarbonization platform. From a consumer perspective, this yields the potential to see carbon-neutral food products available at your local supermarket.

The companies are utilizing SINAI Technologies’ decarbonization platform to allow industry experts to develop emission allocation frameworks based on the primary data provided while prioritizing data privacy. The goal is for software to provide automated allocation methodologies that are developed and reviewed by sustainability experts to guarantee that the primary data in this way will provide accuracy and transparency which may incentivize the adoption of low carbon solutions, and contribute to the liquidity and reliability of off-sets and in-sets in a voluntary market. All data collected will be audited by a third party to validate the data, allocation methodologies, and calculations in SINAI’s decarbonization platform.

“It is pivotal that we continue to find moments to collaborate across global supply chains and enable cross-industry collaboration. Initiatives like this, and the Carbon Transparency Partnership from the WBCSD and the RMI, add substantial value to global adoption and collaboration, and set the tone for others to follow,” said Maria Fujihara, CEO & Founder, SINAI Technologies.

SINAI Technologies, a San Francisco-based startup that provides organizations with the technology tools needed to build effective decarbonization strategies, is acting as the technology partner. SINAI’s newly-launched Value Chain Module calculates Scope 3 emissions for participating companies using the same accounting methodology across the chain. The software also demonstrates how to allocate emissions at the product-level, from the facility-level (GHG inventories), without using common outdated product databases.

Quotes from Supply Chain Leaders

"Taking part in such an initiative with key players within our value chain strengthens AMAGGI's project to start soon offering carbon-neutral soy to the market, positively impacting the GHG emissions of the products offered to consumers,” said Juliana de Lavor Lopes, AMAGGI's ESG, Communication and Compliance Director. “We understand that agriculture has a fundamental role in combating climate change. Therefore, offering climate solutions to global challenges is in line with our sustainability strategy, which includes commitments to decarbonize our operations by 2035 and to neutralize net emissions by 2050 (NetZero emissions), according to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the global Race to Zero movement, which we are a part of."



Grazielle Parenti, Vice President of Institutional Relations and Sustainability, BRF said, “we are one of the largest food companies in the world and we are aware of our responsibility to people and the planet. We believe that engagement and cooperation between companies are essential for us to reach the common, necessary and urgent good: decarbonization. We are advancing on our sustainability journey and joint action between different players drives the global challenge of combating climate change. Here at BRF, we are part of this agenda and we are committed to being Net-Zero by 2040, with a focus on zero net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from our operations and our chain."

Fernanda Sacchi, People, ESG and Communication Director at Rumo, said, “the partnership with SINAI offers a platform to centralize data on greenhouse gas emissions from the company's activities, allowing the targeting of mitigation strategies for the impacts caused, as well as defining goals to reduce these emissions. It is also possible to share data with stakeholders, as part of the monitoring of the value chain, providing transparency to the process.

About SINAI Technologies

SINAI Technologies Inc. is a software platform built to help organizations to build decarbonization strategies. Their decarbonization platform enables more intelligent carbon emission measurement, reporting, mitigation and scenario analysis for organizations using science-based methodologies. To learn more, visit: www.sinaitechnologies.com or follow us on Twitter @SINAICarbonTech or on LinkedIn @SINAI Technologies Inc .

About BRF

One of the largest food companies in the world, BRF is present in over 117 countries and owns iconic brands such as Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy. Its purpose is to offer quality food that is increasingly tasty and practical, to people and their pets all over the world, through the sustainable management of a living, long and complex chain, which provides a better life for everyone, from farm to fork. Guided by the fundamental commitments of safety, quality and integrity, the Company bases its strategy on a long-term vision and aims to generate value for its more than 100 thousand employees worldwide, more than 350 thousand customers and approximately 10 thousand integrated workers in Brazil, all its shareholders and for society.

About Rumo

Rumo is the largest railway operator in Brazil and offers logistical services for rail transport, port elevation and storage. The Company operates 12 transshipment terminals, six port terminals and manages approximately 14 thousand kilometers of railways in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Goiás and Tocantins. The asset base is made up of 1,200 locomotives and 33,000 wagons.

About Raízen

Raízen is a global benchmark in bioenergy with an integrated business ecosystem: from the cultivation and processing of sugarcane in our bioenergy parks, to the sales, logistics and distribution of fuels, we continually invest in innovation to reshape the future of energy. Through advanced technologies, we seek to play a leading role in the energy transition by expanding our portfolio of renewable energy sources, such as second-generation ethanol (2GE), biogas, bioelectricity and solar energy. By doing so, Raízen has already avoided the emission of 5.2 million tonnes of C0 2 per year (reference: 2020); by 2030, we aim to avoid twice this amount.

About AMAGGI

Founded in 1977, AMAGGI is the largest Brazilian grain and fiber company. Present in several stages of the agribusiness chain, AMAGGI operates in the agricultural production of grains, fibers and seeds, origination, processing and commercialization of grains and inputs, grain river and road transport, port operations, in addition to the generation and commercialization of renewable electric energy. AMAGGI produces circa 1.1 million tons of grains and fibers per year - including soy, corn, and cotton - and has a commercial relationship base of approximately 6000 rural producers. In 2020, it sold approximately 13.9 million tons of grain worldwide. Headquartered in Cuiabá (MT), AMAGGI is present in all regions in Brazil, with farms, warehouses, offices, factories, river and road fleet, port terminals and hydroelectric plants. There are 74 units located in 42 municipalities in 9 different states. Abroad, the company has units and offices in Argentina, China, Netherlands, Norway, Paraguay, and Switzerland.

