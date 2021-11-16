Cardinal Health Teams Up with Zipline for Automated, On-Demand Delivery to Retail Pharmacies

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and Zipline , the global leader in instant logistics, today announced a collaboration to offer on-demand autonomous aircraft delivery to pharmacies. Cardinal Health will use Zipline’s service for on-demand replenishment of pharmaceutical and medical products to retail pharmacy locations. The operation aims to help mitigate risk of inventory stock-outs for certain products and deliver to customers the right products at the right time for their patients.



Zipline designs, manufactures, and operates the world’s largest automated on-demand delivery service and features a fleet of small, electric autonomous aircraft. Cardinal Health and Zipline will launch operations in North Carolina that will aim to receive orders and make deliveries of certain products in just 15-30 minutes. The companies plan to expand to additional locations following the initial launch.

“Our customers value access to the right medication and medical supplies ordered at the right time for their patient care needs—and that begins with an effective distribution strategy,” said Josh Dolan, senior vice president, Pharmaceutical Operations at Cardinal Health. “Our work with Zipline will provide an innovative way to bolster our world-class distribution services and help equip our customers for the future to meet patients’ evolving needs.”

Cardinal Health, which serves more than 60,000 US pharmacies through distribution and services, will begin its operations in 2022 pending approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and will operate from Zipline’s existing distribution center in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

“Cardinal Health is a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory products,” said Keller Rinaudo, founder and CEO at Zipline. “Together, we can help transform the healthcare supply chain to establish a new standard for access, efficiency and convenience with instant logistics.”

Cardinal Health joins a growing number of organizations including health systems, governments, and companies that have utilized Zipline. Zipline has flown more than 15 million miles, completed over 200,000 commercial deliveries, and will soon operate in five countries. Today, Zipline makes a delivery once every four minutes. To learn more about automated, on-demand delivery in healthcare, visit www.flyzipline.com .

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Zipline

Zipline is the global instant logistics leader. Our purpose is to inspire possibility, transform systems and serve all people equally. We design, manufacture and operate the world’s largest automated on-demand delivery service, which to date has made more than 200,000 commercial deliveries. Zipline is the trusted partner for governments, global brands and leading health care systems. For more information, visit flyzipline.com .

