Juno College of Technology Student Awarded with eSight device

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Juno College of Technology student is the recipient of an award that provides her with assistive technology that enables her to achieve her dream of becoming a full stack UI/UX developer.



As part of the CNIB scholarship program, Jaclyn Pope of Oshawa, Ontario, was awarded an eSight 4 . The wearable technology allows Pope, who is legally blind, to clearly see lines of code that would otherwise blend together. Pope’s goal is to design accessible apps.

“While many app and web developers learn about meeting accessibility guidelines, I want to bring a new perspective to accessibility. As companies struggle to meet the needs of people with disabilities, eSight 4 puts me on the path to solve those problems,” said Pope. “It is critical for developers to learn why certain features are beneficial from someone who uses technology differently, so they can make it better.”

eSight 4 is a head-mounted medical device that uses a proprietary combination of hardware and software to enhance vision. Users can adjust the brightness, zoom and contrast to enhance vision for more than 20 different eye conditions. eSight’s patented bioptic tilt allows users to take advantage of their remaining peripheral vision, enabling them to stay mobile for commuting and light activities, such as horseback riding and golf.

“Our company has a passion for improving the quality of life of those living with vision loss. eSight is proud to support Jaclyn’s important mission to create accessible apps and websites,” said eSight President and CEO Robert Vaters. “We have seen a trend of eSight users who are helping others, whether through teaching, nursing or mental health counseling. Advanced assistive technology is not just bettering their lives, but the lives of the people around them.”

This is the second year eSight has partnered with CNIB’s scholarship program to award an eSight device to a Canadian student living with sight loss. To be eligible, students must be:

Blind or partially sighted

Entering post-secondary education

A Canadian citizen, or have held landed immigrant status for one year prior to the date of application

Highly motivated, independent and able to demonstrate a reasonable level of personal achievement

To learn more about eSight visit www.eSightEyewear.com .

For more information on CNIB’s scholarship program, visit cnib.ca/scholarships .

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About CNIB

Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams and tear down barriers to inclusion. Our work as a blind foundation is powered by a network of volunteers, donors and partners from coast to coast to coast. To learn more or get involved, visit cnib.ca.

