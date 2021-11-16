Mechanical One Offers Home Builders in Central Florida Top Notch Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Gas Services

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechanical One, a Central Florida-based company for air conditioning (AC), plumbing and gas services, today announces key growth milestones alongside its obligation to team culture and dedication to providing industry leading home builders with strong customer service.

Since its start this past July, Mechanical One has worked in tandem with some of the country’s top home builders and developers including Lennar, DR Horton, Pulte and Maronda to bring necessary services to new communities. Mechanical One offers effective and efficient installations on some of the most complicated systems in a home.

Along with its growth throughout Central Florida – from Orlando to Port St. Lucie – Mechanical One is continuing to expand its team of highly skilled technical workers. Inclusivity and culture remains a top priority for the leadership team as they promise to serve the communities their team members call home. The team at Mechanical One prides itself on strong performance and customer service and is dedicated to increasing the quality of life for its team members.

Mechanical One provides its staff paid training and will offer a robust health insurance platform in 2022 to provide industry professionals the benefits they deserve. Additionally, Mechanical One employees are not required to travel overnight and have access to company vehicles. Currently, Mechanical One has nearly 100 team members and is continuing to grow its team rapidly with expectations to double its team in 2022.

“Our motto at Mechanical One is that no employee is left behind,” said Jason James, president of Mechanical One. “We are proud to support team members among all income levels and we’re committed to providing a strong culture. We work to give back to our employees and their communities in any way we can and ensure our employees always have the chance to prosper while providing the highest quality service. 2022 is going to be a huge year for us, as we have big plans in store to give back.”

As Mechanical One continues to expand its services, more employment opportunities have become available. In December, Mechanical One will hold its first annual company meeting for employees and prospective employees. During this meeting, Mechanical One will discuss its upcoming programs and plans for 2022, as well as its commitment to culture.

To learn more about Mechanical One, visit their website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Mechanical One

