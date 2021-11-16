Serfass Construction to Build Grace Church Bethlehem's New Ground Up Worship Facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serfass Construction is excited to announce that it has been hired as the Construction Manager for Grace Church Bethlehem's new 22-million-dollar worship facility, located at 4301 Hecktown Road, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The all-new, ground-up 35,000 square foot facility will feature a 650-seat Sanctuary equipped for classic, modern and online worship, an atrium, café and a multi-purpose room, children and student spaces, administrative spaces and an exterior memorial garden.

Major sitework will start Nov. 22, 2021, and the project will be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Mann-Hughes Architects of Doylestown, PA, leads the design team.

"We are excited to be part of Grace Church's new worship facility. The design is a well-complemented blend of contemporary modern yet classical and timeless. Serfass Construction Company has built dozens of churches throughout the Lehigh Valley, and we are proud to add Grace Church of Bethlehem to our portfolio," said Matthias Fenstermacher, Vice President of Serfass Construction.

Serfass Construction, located in Allentown PA, was founded in 1948 by Elmer Serfass and remains a family-owned business. Since its inception, Serfass has evolved from a small residential remodeling company into one of the largest commercial construction and development firms in the Mid-Atlantic. With an impressive 86% return client rate, Serfass Construction has completed thousands of successful projects totaling over a billion dollars.

