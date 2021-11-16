Able’s Native, Automated Onboarding Application is Now Available in the Salesforce AppExchange for all Salesforce Customers

Cleveland, OH, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Able, the leading provider of onboarding automation technology for the staffing and recruiting industry, today announced Able for Salesforce is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Originally announced at the end of 2020, Able for Salesforce takes Able’s fully-featured onboarding solution and makes it available for recruitment and HR teams working within the Salesforce ecosystem. Able is trusted by some of the largest staffing firms in the world, dealing with some of the most complex hiring workflows. The cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved by streamlining the onboarding process with automation and a focus on a simplified candidate experience.

While several firms have already started moving to Able for Salesforce to manage all of their workflows in a single system, being listed on the AppExchange means Able for Salesforce has gone through Salesforce’s security review process to ensure it has met their highest security standards. The application enriches the powerful capabilities available within Salesforce to create an enhanced, top-tier onboarding workflow, including remote I-9s, integrated background checks, and automatic reminders for placing any role.

“We’re excited to be bringing our comprehensive onboarding features into the Salesforce ecosystem, improving the candidate experience for anyone who runs their business on Salesforce,” said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. “Salesforce is one of the most pervasive platforms in the world, and being able to create a unified hiring journey in it can have a major impact for recruiters everywhere.”

Addressing some of the key challenges facing the staffing and recruiting industry like high candidate drop-off rates, low recruiter productivity due to time-intensive manual processes, and a lack of actionable data insights into the onboarding process, Able for Salesforce facilitates a seamless flow of candidate data in one system, making it easier to:

Onboard faster by automating processes that minimize manual effort and shorten time to hire, while candidates only need to access a single self-service portal.

by automating processes that minimize manual effort and shorten time to hire, while candidates only need to access a single self-service portal. Hire smarter with a better understanding of the health of your talent pipeline through analytics and data insights.

with a better understanding of the health of your talent pipeline through analytics and data insights. Unlock complexity by solving your most challenging use cases with dynamic features, from built-in e-signature to complete form management for recruiters, all configurable to best fit your needs within Salesforce.

by solving your most challenging use cases with dynamic features, from built-in e-signature to complete form management for recruiters, all configurable to best fit your needs within Salesforce. Maintain engagement to the finish line by meeting candidates where they are—likely on the go—with a mobile-first experience and a seamless, responsive candidate UI.

To learn more, please visit ableteams.com/salesforce, schedule a demo, or join our upcoming webinar, “Watch Able for Salesforce in Action“ on December 8, 2021 at 1 PM ET via this link:https://www.ableteams.com/resource/watch-able-for-salesforce-in-action-webinar.

About Able

Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow @AbleOnboarding on LinkedIn.