Liveclicker Delivers Brand-Optimized Personalization with Phrasee Integration

Customers Save Time and Boost Performance with Automated Brand Language and Call-to-Action Tools

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker , a global provider of next-level email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced a new integration with Phrasee . With direct access to Phrasee’s world-leading brand language optimization technology, Liveclicker customers can create a more personalized experience in less time.

The integration provides seamless, AI-powered brand language optimization capabilities, enabling Liveclicker customers to generate high-performing marketing campaigns at scale to boost performance. The Phrasee integration is now available within Liveclicker’s new Integration Hub.

The integration allows marketers to:

Scale marketing efforts without sacrificing brand voice

Introduce new campaigns faster, with language that is more relevant to customers

Automatically validate and optimize email content and CTAs



“We're thrilled to be integrated with Liveclicker. The integration gives joint customers a quick and powerful way to generate, automate, and analyze brand-optimized language, transforming their marketing campaign performance,” said Victoria Peppiatt, Chief Revenue Officer of Phrasee. “It’s no secret that marketers are dealing with increased workloads—and they’re being asked to do even more today with strained resources and smaller teams. As a unified marketing technology partner, Liveclicker adds real value to any email interaction by integrating leading tools like Phrasee into a single workflow.”

Over the last six months, Liveclicker has seen a nearly 40% increase in the use of API-based integrations with third-party sources, proving that its personalization tools address the market need for a central location to access different campaign technologies and capabilities from varied partners, all in one place. Each of these data sources can now be found within Liveclicker’s Integration Hub and have been built with time-saving automation and the ability to effortlessly scale in mind.

“We have a shared goal of creating a single, user-friendly hub for email marketers to make it easy to access the very best content and capabilities for their campaigns. Together, we offer a better overall service and more robust capabilities, and we’re thrilled to help email marketers integrate intelligent brand content support from Phrasee, easily and all in one place,” said Kenna Hillburn, Chief Operating Officer at Liveclicker.

About Phrasee

Phrasee® revolutionizes customer experiences by optimizing the language brands use across the full customer journey. Its AI-powered SaaS platform brings together natural language generation, machine learning and dynamic optimization, making Phrasee the only provider of its kind to generate, optimize, automate, and analyze language in real time. Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world’s leading B2C brands – including Domino’s, eBay, FARFETCH, Groupon, Party City and Walgreens – all while adhering to companies’ unique brand standards and voice. For more information, visit https://phrasee.co/ or email awesome@phrasee.co

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of next-level email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as AT&T, MasterCard, and Chico’s rely on the company’s market-leading solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com.

