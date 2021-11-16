SINTX Technologies Provides Update on SINTX Armor

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, provided an update today on the launch of its newly created and wholly-owned subsidiary SINTX Armor.



SINTX has signed a 10-year lease on a facility near its headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT to house development and manufacturing activities for SINTX Armor. All of the equipment associated with the ceramic armor business previously located in Dayton, OH has now been moved into the new facility. SINTX has begun construction of the updates to the building’s infrastructure to accommodate the new machines. Based on current construction projections, SINTX expects to initiate equipment qualification in December 2021 and to complete final qualification by mid Q1 2022. Additionally, the first shipments of raw materials are expected to arrive at the facility before the end of November.

Earlier this year, SINTX announced that it entered the ceramic armor market through the purchase of assets from B4C, LLC and a technology partnership with Precision Ceramics, USA. In its new facility, SINTX will develop and manufacture pure Boron Carbide, newly branded BoroShock, believed to be the highest strength ceramic armor available, as well as a special, lower-cost composite of Boron Carbide and Silicon Carbide, branded as DuraShock. The high hardness of these ceramics can spread the kinetic energy of projectiles and offer some of best protection-to-weight ratio without impacting performance. Expected applications for the high-performance ceramic armor plates are personnel, aircraft, and armored vehicle uses.

Business development efforts around SINTX Armor have ramped up with increased sales efforts in anticipation of production kicking off in Q2 2022. Vice President of Business Development at SINTX, Don Bray will focus entirely on industrial and armor ceramics. SINTX expects revenue in the 2nd half of 2022 to increase related to the launch of SINTX Armor.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes advanced ceramics for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its ceramic materials platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

