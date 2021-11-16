GetResponse and Google Ads Join Forces to Revolutionize Marketing

GDAŃSK, Poland, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetResponse , a complete online marketing platform, and Google have partnered to integrate Google Ads as a feature within the GetResponse platform. Working through exclusive Lead Form Extensions, GetResponse now allows the gentle and agile integration of ad campaigns.

GetResponse is a complete online marketing platform helping companies around the globe to communicate their products and services more strategically. The company now offers a Google Ads integration through their online platform that allows brands to explore and integrate the power of commercials to attract new leads. Instead of switching between different accounts, brands can now access everything they need for their marketing directly on the GetResponse platform. Integrated platforms are also valuable because brands can access the key performance metrics (KPIs) of all their Google Ads through GetResponse. With centralized access to the data, companies can seamlessly measure success and maximize the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

"We are pleased to have GetResponse on board as a Google Partner," said Ben Fawcett , the Head of Channel Partner for Google in Central Europe. "GetResponse has demonstrated the product knowledge, technical expertise, and drive to help their customers build online success through Google Ads."

With the partnership, GetResponse is developing clear guidance to help companies formulate lucrative advertisements. With the lead form extension via API, even novices can quickly and easily integrate targeted ads. Further, the extension automatically adds leads to the contact list without complex input. The final product will help companies promote their eCommerce, bring high-quality leads to their store , and create more profound insights into customer engagement.

"This valuable partnership will help us tailor our marketing product even better to individual customer needs," highlighted Simon Grabowski , CEO at GetResponse. "Faster, more flexible, and targeted advertising is now only a stone's throw away from successful lead generation."

Founded in 1997, GetResponse , a complete online marketing platform, has over 20 years of experience empowering businesses to garner tangible results. Along with 24/7 customer support available in eight languages, GetResponse features over 30 tools: email marketing, website builder, conversion funnel, marketing automation, live chats, webinars, paid ads, and more.

