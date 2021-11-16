TÜV Rheinland of North America Opens New Testing Services Laboratory in Ohio

LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland , a global leader in independent technical services, has announced the opening of its newest testing services laboratory in West Unity, Ohio (USA).



Specializing in nondestructive and destructive testing services for industry sectors including automotive, aviation/aerospace and infrastructure, TÜV Rheinland of North America’s (TRNA), northwest Ohio facility is well-equipped to provide a full range of testing requirements, including a custom-built, fully automated magnetic particle system which provides efficiency and accuracy not achievable with off the shelf systems. Production hardness testing and additional nondestructive testing capabilities round out the testing services offered in the new facility.

“Situated along the critical I-80/90 corridor, this new facility is conveniently located close to several manufacturing hub cities and further expands the range of capabilities and geographic reach already available through our other existing laboratories in North America,” said Mike Forbes, Operations Manager at TÜV Rheinland of North America. He adds, “It is designed to provide the same high quality testing services and level of service that TÜV Rheinland’s customers have come to know and expect from our exceptional team of professionals.”

For more information on services available at TÜV Rheinland’s newest testing services lab in Ohio, please call: 1-888-743-4652

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world’s leading testing service providers with more than 20,600 employees and annual revenues of around 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc. (TRNA) is a subsidiary of the TÜV Rheinland Group, Germany. TÜV Rheinland is active across multiple locations nationwide with multi-discipline labs catering to the North American as well as global markets. TÜV Rheinland’s highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Website: www.tuv.com

Media Contact:

Jen Picardo

Director of Communications

TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc.

(978) 506-7073

Technical Contact:

Mike Forbes

North American Operations Manager

TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc.

(616) 275-7027