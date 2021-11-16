Exponent Inc. Recognized in Investor Business Daily’s List Of 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced it was recently recognized in Investor Business Daily’s third annual List Of 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021. The company ranked at #20 in this year’s list. This recognition from Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) honors 100 overall companies that mix profitability with ethical and social responsibility, and ranks with regards to nine categories: Consumer Goods, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Mining & Minerals, Retail, Services (Commercial, Retail), Technology & Communications and Transportation.



To come up with this list, IBD first screened Dow Jones’ ESG ratings, which included more than 6,000 companies. The research team looked for the top 15% of the 2,360 companies whose stock price was $10 or higher and are investable in the United States. Companies were then screened with IBD Composite Ratings of 85 or better, reflecting broad strength linked to stock price performance, and subsequently ranked by Dow Jones’ ESG Ratings.

More details on Exponent’s recognition can be found at this link. For more information on Exponent’s commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, please visit the Exponent website here.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's inter-disciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.



Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.



