180 Degree Capital Corp. Joins FLX Distribution’s Platform as Part of Ongoing Effort Towards Increasing Third-Party Assets Under Management

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) (“180”) confirmed today that it has joined onto FLX Distribution’s Resource and Asset Management Platform as part of its ongoing effort to increase third-party capital under management and to enhance brand awareness. FLX Distribution (www.flxdst.com) is a financial technology company seeking to revolutionize the distribution experience between asset managers, wealth management firms, and financial advisors.



“We are excited to be partnering with the team at FLX to seek to expand our third-party assets under management,” said Rob Bigelow, Head of Fund Development. “We believe the FLX team has built an impressive platform that uniquely enables asset managers like 180 to reach a broader set of wealth managers and financial advisers than is currently possible through traditional approaches. We feel the team at FLX are the perfect partners to help us in our ongoing effort to expand our assets under management.”

“While expanding assets under management is a focus, we will only do so under terms that we believe makes sense for our shareholders,” added Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180. “We believe the FLX platform and team will give us access to a set of investors that share our belief that we have a differentiated and unique approach to value investing as a constructive activist.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the websites www.180degreecapital.com and www.flxdst.com have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.