Shoreline.io Names Chris Newton as Vice President of Marketing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline.io , the Incident Automation company, today announced Chris Newton as Vice President (VP) of Marketing, to lead corporate and product marketing, develop strategic partnerships, and build a steady sales pipeline to drive Shoreline’s growth. With this leadership expansion, Shoreline reaffirms its mission to enable DevOps, site reliability engineers (SREs), and customer support to quickly debug incidents and automate their repair across server fleets.



“Chris has a long history of crafting in-depth narratives and building marketing strategies for companies with customer-first mantras,” said Anurag Gupta, founder and CEO of Shoreline.io. “We have a great story for him to tell, that starts with empowering SRE teams that are under-resourced to handle a workload becoming harder each year. I am thrilled to have Chris join our team as we continue to scale our go-to-market efforts and better enable customers to fundamentally improve how on-call teams handle production incidents.”

Newton is a seasoned marketing leader with more than 20 years of industry experience and will be spearheading the growth and crafting of Shoreline’s position in the automated remediation space. Prior to joining Shoreline, Newton was the VP of Marketing and Business Development at Intellimize where he helped enterprises grow through increased conversions on their most important web pages. Prior to Intellimize, he held multiple leadership roles at Influitive, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Marketing and Sales. Newton was inspired to tackle marketing leadership after leading Siebel Marketing’s product management teams.

“I was drawn to Shoreline by their vision that all production incidents should be resolved immediately, safely, and autonomously,” Newton said. “Advances in software development and deployment have led to larger and more complex cloud environments. The current manual approach of alerting the on-call support rep at 3 am and hoping that the next major issue doesn’t go to the most junior team member is simply not sustainable. New capabilities like Shoreline’s are essential to ensure efficient debugging and safe remediation at scale.”

In his new position, Newton will work together with the Shoreline team to reduce SRE workloads while growing the company's partner ecosystem and customer base.

Helpful Links

About Shoreline

Shoreline provides real-time automation and control for cloud operations. Shoreline makes it easy for SREs to diagnose and repair incidents and quickly create automated remediations to fix them forever. Founded in 2019, Shoreline has raised $22M from Canvas Ventures and NTT VC. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California. To learn more, visit https://shoreline.io/ .