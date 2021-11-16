PQS Announces Brand Refresh and Reaffirms Commitment to Improving Patient Outcomes

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), a leading technology provider of pharmacy performance management services, announced a brand refresh including a new visual identity, redesigned logo and website, and refined mission statement. The refresh comes as the company continues expanding its portfolio of patient health outcome measures and support for value-based reimbursement models.

"The mission of PQS is to contribute to a healthier world by driving quality measurement as the pathway to better patient health outcomes," said PQS CEO Todd Sega. "Our brand refresh reflects our reach to work with like-minded companies and individuals who align with our mission to improve lives."

This is PQS' first brand refresh since the company launched in 2013. The new logo symbolizes growing connectivity in the healthcare industry through a core role in quality measurement. The new color palette includes a vibrant gradient of colors and a streamlined font for a more modern look.

"We believe now is the right time to refresh the company's brand as we're broadening how we support payers and pharmacies as a healthcare technology company," says PQS COO Nancy Chung. "In the past year, we have expanded our team of dedicated members working with a common goal to create products that contribute to healthier lives. We want to share that vision through the brand refresh and, ultimately, with new product features."

Updates to PQS' core products, EQUIPP® and accompanying EQUIPP® analytics products and services, are expected to be announced early next year.

About Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc. (PQS)

PQS is a healthcare quality improvement company, connecting healthcare payers and providers who value measurement as the pathway to better patient outcomes. Partners of PQS represent nearly 90% of all Medicare Part D lives and 95% of community pharmacies. PQS delivers the quality insights and guidance necessary to support its customers' efforts to optimize the quality of medication management for their Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations. PQS' industry-leading platform EQUIPP® provides standardized measurement and reporting on key medication-use quality measures and value-based reimbursement programs focused on medication adherence, treatment outcomes and patient safety. For more information on how PQS can support you, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

For further information, contact David Simoneaux at 919.767.9544 or dsimoneaux@pharmacyquality.com.

