Simbe Appoints Gary Galensky as Company’s First Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe Robotics, Inc ., the company leveraging robotics and AI to elevate the performance of retailers with real-time insights into inventory and operations, today announced that accomplished operations leader Gary Galensky is joining the executive team as Chief Operating Officer.



Galensky brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, having deep expertise across all elements of operations, including engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and business transformation. Throughout his career, he has cultivated a deep understanding of scaling companies and organizational design across various industries, and will lead all aspects of Simbe’s hardware engineering, supply chain management, finance, and human resources as COO.

“Gary is the perfect fit to help Simbe with our continued expansions both domestically and internationally,” said Simbe Co-Founder and CEO Brad Bogolea. “Simbe is in an unprecedented growth stage and we are scaling deployments faster than ever. Gary brings a wealth of experience in leading company operations, and his insights and expertise will enable Simbe to continue on its steady growth trajectory and further improve the retail experience around the globe.”

Galensky joins Simbe from Itron, where he most recently served as Global Vice President of Contract Manufacturing Operations, overseeing partner sites in Asia, Europe, and North America. Before Itron acquired Silver Springs Networks in 2018, Galensky served in a number of roles across the company, including Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations where he led manufacturing, supply chain, and business operations. Galensky also worked for over a decade in consulting, helping clients improve and refine business practices to streamline operations planning, increase margin, and support growth.

“Simbe has done exceptional work in successfully developing and deploying a solution for retailers to build more efficient supply chains and improve customer’s shopping experiences,” said Galensky. “The value that Simbe’s technology provides has never been more clear, and I’m impressed with the company’s progress. I’m honored to come aboard to help enable the company to continue scaling as they enter this next exciting phase of momentum.”

This announcement comes after Simbe’s strongest year to date, including an industry-first chainwide expansion with Schnucks Markets in August 2021 and multiple new retailer partnerships. This is the latest move to grow the company’s executive leadership team as Simbe continues its rapid expansion. Over the past year, Simbe welcomed data and technology expert David Cortese as Simbe’s Chief Commercial Officer and seasoned retail and technology sales executive Brooks Augustine as Senior Vice President of Sales.

About Simbe Robotics

Simbe Robotics is the global leader in automation solutions that give retailers unprecedented visibility and insight into the state of their store environments, while improving inventory and operational challenges. Simbe is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, CA and works with major worldwide retailers and brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com.

About Tally™

Tally is the world’s first fully autonomous in-store product auditing solution. Tally works in concert with retail store associates by empowering them with timely information to ensure products are always stocked, in the right place and correctly priced. Using a suite of sensors, the robot operates safely during normal store hours alongside shoppers and employees and doesn’t require any infrastructure changes to the store. Tally’s design is intuitive, friendly, and fits naturally into the retail environment. The robot scans entire stores up to three times per day and autonomously returns to its dock allowing for continuous operation. Combined with Simbe’s cloud-powered software platform, powered by computer vision and machine learning, retailers have unprecedented information and insight into the state of their stores. This information can be used to streamline store performance, maximize customer satisfaction, increase sales, and optimize operational expenditures.