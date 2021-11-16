Saatchi Art Launches New NFT Project with ‘The Other Avatars’ Collection

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art, today announced a new NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project. The first drop will feature a collection of art avatars uniquely designed by hundreds of emerging artists across the globe, selected by Saatchi Art’s expert curation team. With its long history of democratizing the art world, Saatchi Art is uniquely positioned to introduce both artists and collectors into the world of NFTs in an environment that is curated, transparent, and welcoming.



‘The Other Avatars’ reflects the incredible breadth, diversity, and talent of Saatchi Art's global community of artists. The collection will feature thousands of stylistically-varied avatars that will live on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-721 tokens and will be hosted on IPFS (Interplanetary File System). These non-generative avatars will each be custom-made by artists and one of a kind.

‘The Other Avatars’ is based on the self-portraits and other works of the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. While today Van Gogh is considered one of the most influential figures in Western art history, during his lifetime he saw relatively little commercial success. His story is emblematic of so many artists and creative thinkers whose visionary approaches—while underappreciated in the moment—turn out to be ahead of their time.

“This launch is a first step towards realizing Saatchi Art’s long-term vision of displaying and selling traditional art and NFTs side-by-side in an integrated marketplace,” says Wayne Chang, Interim General Manager of Saatchi Art. “This new project was founded on the idea of putting artists first and with the help of our curation team, we were able to bring together a talented group of emerging artists to bring to life ‘The Other Avatars’ collection.”

“Since its founding, Saatchi Art has remained committed to disrupting the established fine art sector, empowering both artists and art buyers through its transparent, highly curated online platform, and this latest debut from the online gallery continues to fulfill that mission,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “We see a lot of potential in this space, and it’s a natural extension of Saatchi Art’s growing online art marketplace offering.”

Interested collectors can participate in the live sale of this collection by paying a fixed price (plus the Ethereum network gas fees at that time) to receive a randomly assigned NFT from the collection. Saatchi Art’s first NFT collection will drop in early 2022.

For more information on Saatchi Art’s ‘The Other Avatars’, visit www.saatchiart.com/nft

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

