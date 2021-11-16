Ideal Image Appoints Elizabeth Otero to Chief Marketing Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, North America’s leading aesthetics brand that is making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible, and effective than ever before, today announced it has appointed Elizabeth Otero as the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience working in the prestige beauty space, Ms. Otero is a creative global marketing and business executive with an extensive track record of excellence building, scaling and transforming brands. She brings a wealth of knowledge to drive organizational growth, service, product, and engagement innovation, while also strengthening brand loyalty and client connection.



“Elizabeth is a dynamic and proven motivational leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team, particularly at a time of accelerated growth for the company based on consumer demand for our services and experience,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “As we continue to expand our product and service offerings and grow both our digital and brick-and-mortar footprint, Elizabeth brings very unique and highly relevant expertise to further strengthen our brand strategy and build lasting connections with our valued clients.”

With strong roots in global prestige beauty, Ms. Otero possesses the right balance of analytical and intuitive capabilities and will leverage her extensive experience to oversee all aspects of marketing, including Brand, Product, Loyalty, eCommerce and integrated consumer communications and creative Agency partners to drive growth, brand strategy and enhanced customer loyalty for Ideal Image. Prior to joining Ideal Image, Ms. Otero spent the majority of her career at The Estée Lauder Companies, where she led transformational growth for M.A.C Cosmetics and Tom Ford Beauty, serving as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Vice President/General Manager of International Business, respectively. She is currently a Board Member of the Alumni Association at Cornell University.

“I am incredibly impressed by Ideal Image’s vision to democratize the industry and make personal aesthetics an affordable luxury for all,” said Ms. Otero. “Ideal image is positioned for remarkable growth at the intersection of health, wellness and beauty. The increasing acceptance of minimally invasive cosmetic treatments and sharing on social platforms coupled with the rising emphasis on self-care, is only expected to further fuel explosive med spa market growth. I am excited to work with the team to further enhance the services and experiences and relationships with consumers as the company scales exponentially.”

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image believes “confidence changes everything,” and that the only opinion that matters when it comes to your appearance and well-being is your own. Its mission is to help people look and feel their best by taking a holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Ideal Image operates as a direct-to-consumer medical aesthetics brand offering free private in-person or virtual consultations through its national tele-aesthetics platform where guests can receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing national point of care network. Ideal Image’s expert team of 800+ medical professionals have performed approximately 20 million FDA-cleared treatments and deliver clients real, life-changing results through our full suite of aesthetic services including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and skin rejuvenation services, all backed by our Lifetime Guarantee Membership Program. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

For more information, please visit www.idealimage.com, https://www.instagram.com/idealimage/, https://twitter.com/idealimage and https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideal-image.

