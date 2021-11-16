Zbee™ Comes To Life As A Life-Size, Real-Time Interactive AI being™ Hologram

HONG KONG and TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beingAI Limited ( www.beingai.com ), the world’s first transmedia AI company, and ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, have joined forces to bring Zbee™ to life as a real-time interactive AI being hologram at the EY Strategic Growth Forum 2021 in Palm Springs, California.



Created by beingAI, Zbee™ is the world’s first AI being. AI beings are both a novel category of artificially intelligent virtual characters infused with rich personality, and the next-generation ubiquitous, empathic human-machine interface enabled by a technology platform in development by beingAI that empowers them to traverse the physical and digital divide to engage with people in real-time anywhere, anytime, as part of an interactive content and narrative experience.

“We are honored to work with EY and ARHT Media to create a unique and engaging experience for visitors at the EY Strategic Growth Forum,” says Jeanne Lim, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of beingAI Limited. “Our hope is for AI beings to bring positivity and real value into people’s lives, so having an opportunity for Zbee to talk about the importance of diversity and inclusion and demonstrate how she provides mental wellness support to people is very rewarding for the entire beingAI team.”

“We are thrilled to partner with beingAI and its growing roster of AI-enabled robots starting with Zbee,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “The perfect place to kick-off this relationship is at the EY Strategic Growth Forum, bringing the digital world into interactive life.”

Please visit https://beingai.com/zbee for more information about Zbee.

Or follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @zbeebeing.

About beingAI Limited

beingAI is the world’s first transmedia AI company creating AI beings™ that build long-term engagement and trust with digital-native consumers anywhere, anytime, across devices and media platforms. We bridge disciplines in arts, psychology, artificial intelligence, and interactive storytelling to bring to the world delightful AI-enabled characters that deliver real value to people. AI beings have rich personalities, engaging conversations, and deliver real-world solutions—to entertain, educate, comfort, inspire, collaborate. Most importantly, they have human-defined values and ethical standards that steer them towards positive behavior and benevolent decisions. For more information, please visit www.beingai.com or email hello@beingai.com.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About The Illumination Experience at EY Strategic Growth Forum® 2021

An unexpected merger of discovery museum and theme park, The Illumination Experience demonstrates how societal trends converge with groundbreaking technologies to define the future. Attendees explore five immersive ecosystems that bring to life new ways of working, living and interacting — both as businesses and consumers. The Illumination Experience is part of this year’s EY Strategic Growth Forum®, convening pacesetting CEOs from across the country for three days of inspiring keynotes, thought-provoking panels, one-to-one meetings, and limitless, high-value networking.

Press Contacts