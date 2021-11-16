eWorld Companies, Inc. Subsidiary Angelini Trading Company Announces Caponero Wine Tie-In with Film and Film Festival

Escondido, CA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary Angelini Trading Company today announced the details of a marketing and advertising tie-in agreement for Angelini Trading Company’s Caponero line of imported Italian wines.



The film is being produced by Dirt Merchants Films as part of its DMF Film Series and is titled “Vino Royale”. It was shot on location both in the U.S. and in Italy at the winery in which Caponero wines are created. Angelini Trading Company is supporting the film and its release in a variety of ways including providing wine and sponsoring Vino Royale’s debut showing at the recent Hollywood Weekly Film Festival held in Beverly Hills, CA on November 6, 2021, and handling the arrangements for the filming at the Italian vineyard. Caponero wines are featured in the film itself and a labeled bottle of Caponero wine is prominently featured in the film’s title as part of its marketing materials. The company’s logo was also on display on the backdrop of the Red-Carpet event at Saturday’s Film Festival, and the wine and the company received a hearty shout-out of thanks and recognition at the event as well.

Miroslaw Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, commented, “We are pleased to be associated with such a quality film and a top-rate production company. This opportunity to participate in this project not only provides a great deal of exposure for our brand but also allows us to help bring more positive messaging to the world at a crucial time. We look forward to capitalizing on future opportunities like this in the future and will be releasing additional updates about our NFT and wine projects in the very near future.”

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from five family-owned wineries, two handmade Italian pasta factories, a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priorities are the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market and the upcoming release of its exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

“Bitcoin Wine” is a limited edition NFT series featuring and showcasing fine wine. This exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series will include a limited supply of 10,000 bottles of carefully selected and readily identifiable fine wine. Through use of blockchain technology, each “Bitcoin Wine” in the series will be comprised as a two-piece ensemble: (1) an identifiable and tangible bottle of Bitcoin Wine, i.e. a “physical token” that the owner can display in their home, and (2) a digital asset, also referred to as “crypto art”, that can be added to their online NFT gallery. The physical token and the digital asset are only available as this two-piece ensemble and each bottle of wine will have a unique QR code that when scanned will take the viewer directly to that specific digital asset. The official release date for the “Bitcoin Wine” NFT series has not yet been made public, but the company reports that it will be announced “very soon”.



Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

