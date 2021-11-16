Ameriwest Lithium Initiates 2-Phase Geophysics Program at Edwards Creek, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update to the Company’s news release dated September 20, 2021 which announced the staking of a now-amended 829 placer mineral claims covering an area of 15,735 acres in the Edward’s Creek Valley, Nevada (“ECV” or the “Property”).



The staking program positions Ameriwest to have effectively tied up the entire valley, an area roughly 8.25 miles long and 3.25 miles wide in size. The Company believes the mineral claims are highly prospective for the discovery of lithium brines deposits.

Following the staking, Ameriwest has initiated a 2-phase geophysical program at ECV. Phase 1 consists of a gravity survey of approximately 250 stations (800 by 800-meter grid) over the entire Property. Gravity surveys are carried out to map subsurface density contrasts caused by geological structures. The gravity survey commenced on November 12th with an expected completion date of November 19th. The collected gravity data will then be immediately processed and interpreted.

This will be followed up by a Phase 2 Magnetotelluric (MT) survey conducted by Zonge International Inc. that consists of four profiles for a total of 22.4 kilometres of MT line’s. The MT geophysical survey method combines measurements of the earth’s electric field and magnetic field over a wide band of frequencies. Low frequencies sample deep into the earth and high frequencies correspond to shallow samples. The Zonge field crew is being mobilized for a November 19th start up.

In related news, Ameriwest is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021 (the “Agreement”) with Think Ink Marketing Inc., a California-based communications firm (“Think Ink”), pursuant to which Think Ink will design, create, and distribute advertising content on Ameriwest’s behalf. The Agreement contemplates that Think Ink will provide the services for an initial one-month term commencing on December 15, 2021 which may be terminated at the Company’s option at any time upon 10 days’ notice in writing to Think Ink.

The primary purpose of the Agreement is to enhance Ameriwest’s exposure among mining industry stakeholders and investors in the United States. Importantly, the Agreement contains strict prohibitions on Think Ink (i) distributing any materials in respect of Ameriwest without the express written approval of the Company’s CEO, and (ii) undertaking any activities that may require Think Ink to register as a broker-dealer in the Unites States or elsewhere. In exchange for the services being provided by Think Ink under the Agreement, which are not intended to constitute “Investor Relations Activities” as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company has agreed to pay Think Ink a non-refundable fee of US$100,000 for the duration of the initial term. Ameriwest and Think Ink may renew the Agreement for successive one-month terms at the rate of US$100,000 per month.

The Agreement contains standard covenants of the parties, as well as reciprocal confidentiality provisions, intellectual property protections and indemnification language.

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0)

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring Nevada’s Deer Musk East property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, totalling 5,600 acres, the Railroad Valley property, totalling 9,097 acres, the Edwards Creek Valley totalling 15,735 acres and Arizona’s Thompson Valley totalling 2,859 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest’s current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest.



For more information visit: https://ameriwestlithium.com/.

