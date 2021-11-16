AXIM Biotechnologies Partners with Arizona State University to Determine Antibody Levels Against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting COVID-19 diagnostics and oncological research, announced today that it has partnered with Arizona State University to develop a COVID-19 “Correlate of Protection” using AXIM’s rapid neutralizing antibody test.



The collaborative study between AXIM and Arizona State University (ASU) will address this unmet need and determine a threshold for when neutralizing antibody levels have declined so that they no longer protect against infection and potential disease. In this manner, neutralizing antibody levels will be used as a “Correlate of Protection”.

Dr. Douglas Lake at ASU will enroll a high-risk population and monitor their neutralizing antibody levels weekly using AXIM’s rapid neutralizing antibody test while also testing them weekly for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 by PCR.

Dr. Lake stated, “We expect that people whose neutralizing antibody levels are high will not become infected compared to those that have low levels of neutralizing antibodies. Using this study design, our goal is to develop a ‘Correlate of Protection’ so that people can keep their antibody levels high enough to avoid infection and potential transmission of the virus to vulnerable populations.”

John Huemoeller, CEO of AXIM Biotech added, “When our rapid test indicates that someone’s neutralizing antibody levels are low, healthcare providers might recommend a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, especially for someone who is high risk such as a healthcare provider, teacher, immunosuppressed or elderly. This study will answer the question on everyone’s mind, “How low do my neutralizing antibodies levels need to fall before I am no longer protected from COVID-19 infection?”

Although both antibodies and T cells are involved in protection from COVID-19, anti-viral T cell responses are technically and logistically difficult to measure. Unlike T cells, anti-viral antibodies are relatively easy to detect and measure from a finger-stick drop of blood. AXIM’s rapid test is special because it measures levels of neutralizing antibodies which provide protection from infection if blood levels are high enough. The problem is that it is not known what levels of neutralizing antibodies protect from infection.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing the landscape of diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), dry eye disease (DED) and Oncological indications. AXIM’s COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and ophthalmological conditions such as DED. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

