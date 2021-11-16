Edutainment Leader Immotion Teams Up with Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and Unveils Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Experience, Gorilla Trek at IAAPA 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Immotion, the global leader in immersive edutainment, announces the launch of Gorilla Trek, a new live-action virtual reality experience that takes guests to the rainforests of Rwanda on a mission to study one of nature’s most intriguing yet endangered animals – the mountain gorilla.



Immotion is proud to partner on this project with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, the renowned gorilla conservation organization. Tara Stoinski, CEO of the Fund, guides the mission, giving unprecedented access and stunning insights into seldom-seen gorilla behaviors. Helmed by Immotion’s Emmy Award-winning team, it is the world’s first 360º VR motion-platform experience to showcase the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. “Creating this VR piece with Immotion was an amazing opportunity for us to transport people to Rwanda to see the mountain gorillas close up and to understand the delicate balance that exists in our conservation efforts,” said Stoinski.

“To partner with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is a dream come true for us,” commented Rod Findley, Immotion’s President (Location-based Entertainment). “We are confident that, as we expand our immersive theater offerings to zoos around the world, having this caliber of project with the conservation pedigree of the Fund and Dr. Stoinski, will allow us to reach even more zoos and more guests worldwide with our message of hope and conservation.”

Conservation is always at the heart of Immotion’s work, whether it be educating guests about humpback whales in the South Pacific, or tiger sharks in the Bahamas, or generating awareness about ocean pollution. But it is the magic combination of education and entertainment, that sets Immotion’s work apart. “Education is important,” said Findley, “but the engagement that you achieve when you lead the guests on a mission and tell them a compelling story is an order of greater magnitude.”

Immotion creates turn-key immersive experience centers and VR theaters for zoos, aquariums and other attractions. With installations ranging from 8-seat to 36-seat theaters, some including interactive pre-shows, Immotion offers this next-level attraction to partners with no up-front cost, and has over 55 partner locations around the world so far, from London to Las Vegas, Chicago to Sydney.

At IAAPA, Immotion is premiering Gorilla Trek in its 8-seat VR theater at Booth #1372, along with its other experiences Swimming with Humpbacks, Shark Dive and its thrill-ride, Tower Coaster. Visit the booth and be immersed in a 360º adventure complete with synced motion-platform seats.

Immotion gives back. Immotion is not only placing one of its motion-platform systems at the DFGF’s new campus free of charge but is also, throughout the week of IAAPA, making a donation to the fund for every person who rides the experience at its booth.

To learn more about Immotion and the all-new Gorilla Trek experience or the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund partnership, please visit immotiongroup.com.

About Immotion:

Immotion was created with a single mission in mind — to create the most engaging immersive experiences on the planet. With experts handpicked from across disciplines and around the globe, Immotion has assembled a team that is second to none. Technology-agnostic, story-obsessed and forward-thinking, the Immotion team is dedicated to giving its partners and customers cutting-edge experiences they will not soon forget.

About Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International:

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International is dedicated to the conservation, protection and study of gorillas and their habitats in Africa. Founded originally by Dian Fossey in 1967, the organization has since grown to incorporate a holistic and integrated approach, which includes close collaboration with local communities as well as partners from around the world. But the mission of the Fund is even more far reaching – when gorillas are protected, so are their important forest habitats, which are important ecosystems that support our planet and all life on earth.

