Cerner Names Nasim Afsar, MD MBA as Company’s First Chief Health Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, today announced Nasim Afsar, MD, MBA, MHM, as the company’s first Chief Health Officer, effective January 2022. In this new role, Dr. Afsar will lead Cerner’s more than 1,000 healthcare professionals who provide insight and guidance to product development and improving the lives of patients and caregivers. She will also lead the quality and patient safety, regulatory, health policy, government affairs and continuous improvement organizations.



Dr. Afsar is an experienced physician and healthcare executive with more than a decade of leadership responsibilities in large complex healthcare delivery systems, including UCLA Health and UCI Health. Previously, she has served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Quality Officer and Associate Chief Medical Officer, delivering large scale and sustainable outcomes in quality, population health management, operations, finance, contracting, business development and strategy. She is the past president of Society of Hospital Medicine and has served on the Board of Directors for eight years. Dr. Afsar received her MD from UC Davis, School of Medicine and completed her Internal Medicine residency at UCLA Health. She received her MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

“I am thrilled that Nasim is joining our team to help us realize the true promise of what the EHR can bring. Technology must work better for caregivers and patients,” said David Feinberg, MD, CEO and president, Cerner. “As an industry, we need to decrease the cost of care, improve quality and community health, give more time back to caregivers to spend at the bedside – and Cerner intends to be a key player in driving these efforts. I look forward to Nasim’s guidance and leadership.”

Throughout her career, Dr. Afsar has led forward-thinking and ambitious healthcare strategies across multiple organizations. She joins Cerner with extensive experience in bringing forth and implementing healthcare technologies that transform care delivery and focus on enhancing health and value to patients, communities and caregivers.

“I have dedicated my career to driving positive large-scale impact with the goal of delivering high quality care and health outcomes for our patients and communities. I am excited to continue this work at Cerner,” said Dr. Afsar. “We have not realized the full potential of healthcare technologies in supporting health, as well as providing early warning signs for chronic conditions and acute illnesses. I look forward to joining the talented team of leaders at Cerner to enhance our ability to care for patients and free our caregivers to focus on what matters most: the patient in front of them.”

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Healthcare is too important to stay the same.