Ambassador Labs Expands Leadership Team with Two Senior Executives As Kubernetes Developer Platform Gains Momentum

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced two new additions to its leadership team. Abhishek Goswami, a seasoned Technical Sales, Services and Customer Success leader, has been named Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Additionally, Katie Wilde, who has a successful history in leading high-performance engineering teams, has been appointed Vice President of Engineering. The additions of Goswami and Wilde follow the appointment of Mark Trang as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year to fuel Ambassador Labs’ continued innovation to transform the Kubernetes developer experience for customers worldwide.



“Ambassador Labs is uniquely positioned to provide the tools that address the challenges developers around the world face when building and managing applications for Kubernetes,” said Richard LI, president and CEO at Ambassador Labs. “I’m excited to have Abhishek and Katie join our team as they will be instrumental leaders to guide the next chapter of Ambassador Labs.”

Goswami has extensive experience in leading Customer Success and Technical Services programs that support business growth. Most recently, he was Vice President of Customer Adoption at New Relic where he strategized and implemented programs critical to the company’s shift to a consumption-based business model. Goswami also held Senior Technical Sales and Services roles at New Relic. Prior to New Relic, Goswami held leadership and Solution Architect roles at CA Inc.

Wilde has several years of experience leading engineering teams. She joined Ambassador Labs from Buffer, a B2B SaaS service provider, and set the strategy and direction of the company’s core product, which supported a monthly audience of more than 1.5 million under her direction. Prior to Buffer, Wilde was lead engineer at South African travel startup, Tripco. She also founded her own digital agency, Dune8, designed to help corporations build a compelling online presence.

Goswami and Wilde join Ambassador Labs at an exciting time of growth for the company, which has experienced 65% growth in its global workforce in 2021. Originally founded in Boston, Ambassador Labs has evolved into a fast-growing, global remote-first workforce that favors speed, boldness, and transparency. The company fosters a belief that anyone can do their best work from anywhere while using the best tools and technologies to stay connected and productive. This belief is balanced with multiple opportunities for in-person employee engagement opportunities at industry conferences, Meetup events, team offsites, and on the road while visiting customers. Ambassador Labs’ open source roots are at the core of the company’s growth mindset - empathizing with its users and teaching them how to be successful with cloud native technologies like Kubernetes along the way.

About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners, Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, and Four Rivers Group. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io .

