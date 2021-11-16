New Leaf Ventures Contracts Executive Management to Advance Edible Innovation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf Services, LLC. (“New Leaf Services”) has engaged the services of Washington-based Allan Consulting Group under the leadership of Chef Allan Abramovitz.



Chef Allan has served in his professional capacity for over 30 years as a manager or consultant to diverse clients such as Princess Cruise Lines, Hilton, and Wyndham Hotels. He subsequently brought his extensive culinary experience to the legal cannabis market initially through the inception of Seattle’s “Pot Bites,” his first cannabis company, which supplied medical cannabis to the greater Seattle area. Today, he has his own consulting firm Allan Consulting Group (www.allana.biz/) and has served as Director of Infused Products for Willie Nelson and his family to launch the line of Willie’s Reserve© edibles in multiple states. Today, he works nationally to educate retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers about USDA and other regulations and policies affecting the industry. He also continues to help expand and grow the infused edibles sector by providing consulting services for companies looking to start, advance or improve their product mix.

Chef Allan notes, “The New Leaf concept intrigued me right from the start. As someone who has worked with large and complex business ventures, I can see that this enterprise has also ‘infused’ some practical ideas from the business community into a growing brand concept that has great potential for growth nationwide. This is the sixth venture I have successfully contributed to, and I look forward to utilizing my experience to help New Leaf’s licensed brands gain market share through the very straightforward principle of making better products that consumers love. We have already discussed some really exciting ideas and I can’t wait to get started.”

The agreement with Chef Allan provides him with executive management oversight encompassing commercial outfitting of the kitchen facilities, staffing, training, and procedural development oversight including product shelf life and stability research, flavor profile and recipe creation for gummies, mints, and hard candy processes.

Michael Stier, CEO of New Leaf Ventures Inc. adds, “Chef Allan’s proven methods are a critical element to the long-term strategic deployment of our house-of-brands business model. We aim to use his systems as the basis to duplicate future multi-state product development and operational success. As we have noted previously, this is another piece of the puzzle whereby the Washington Licensed facility perfects the blueprint for future national duplication and execution. Allan is another great addition that the New Leaf USA executive team has been able to gain access to, principally because of the team’s extensive exposure to an increasingly nationwide cannabis industry. By attracting the interest and participation of proven industry leaders, New Leaf continues to build underlying sustainable value for the business and for our shareholders.”

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease, certain administrative services and other ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/. For consumer interest visit: https://www.damawashington.com/ and https://damalife.com/.

