Global Low Calorie Chocolate Market Is Expected to Reach $2.11 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global low calorie chocolate market was estimated at $894.7 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing popularity of low calorie food products and rising demand for healthy confectionery in the developed economies propel the growth of the global low calorie chocolate market. On the other hand, dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans and lack of awareness in the developing as well underdeveloped regions impede the growth to some extent. However, rising importance of organic food products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Several travel restrictions and lockdown measures implemented by most of the government bodies during the pandemic led to a significant decline in the impulse buying and on-the-go consumption of low calorie chocolate, thereby impacting the global low calorie chocolate market negatively.

However, as the global situation has started getting better, the market is projected to recoup soon.

The global low calorie chocolate market is analyzed across product, source, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the dark segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The milk segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on source, the conventional segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for 90% of the global market. The organic segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% by the end of 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global low calorie chocolate market report include Kraft Foods, The Hershey Company, Barry-Callebaut AG, Blommer Chocolate Company, Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero SpA, Nestle S.A., Dreyer, Mondelez International, Breyers, Ben & Jerry's, Haagen Daaz. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

