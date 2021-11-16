TransitScreen Rebrands as Actionfigure

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransitScreen announced today that it is rebranding as Actionfigure. As the global leader in transportation information software solutions, Actionfigure is bringing its software solutions together under a single identity as it continues to meet customers' evolving transportation and commute management needs, at any scale, and at any point of the journey.

"By combining movement ('action') and data ('figure'), our new brand Actionfigure conveys how we are the most robust solution for informed urban travel using real-time data," said Matt Caywood, co-founder and CEO, Actionfigure. "As more people return to their pre-pandemic activities like going out to eat, concerts, shopping, attending class, and commuting to work, they need what we call 'Motional Intelligence' — full awareness of all their transportation options, from subways, to buses, to scooters or shared ride services, and the ability to take action to save time and money."

Actionfigure has also renamed its three core products, all of which empower employers and owners and operators of commercial real estate including office, multifamily apartments, hotels, entertainment venues, and campuses to help people travel to, from, and around the location more easily, affordably, and sustainably.

Actionfigure Mobile : the number-one-rated B2B transportation app available, popular with multifamily and office owners and urban employers. Simultaneous with the rebrand, the company released a major upgrade to the app, featuring trip planning for public transportation and micromobility, iPhone calendar integration, side-by-side ridesharing cost comparisons, and battery charge levels for electric bikes and scooters where available. Actionfigure Mobile replaces the original CityMotion mobile app.



: the number-one-rated B2B transportation app available, popular with multifamily and office owners and urban employers. Simultaneous with the rebrand, the company released a major upgrade to the app, featuring trip planning for public transportation and micromobility, iPhone calendar integration, side-by-side ridesharing cost comparisons, and battery charge levels for electric bikes and scooters where available. Actionfigure Mobile replaces the original CityMotion mobile app. Actionfigure Screen: market-leading display software first released in 2014 as TransitScreen, and just upgraded to version 7 in October 2021, offers live real-time information about all transportation choices with dynamic media and messaging and white-labeling capabilities.



market-leading display software first released in 2014 as TransitScreen, and just upgraded to version 7 in October 2021, offers live real-time information about all transportation choices with dynamic media and messaging and white-labeling capabilities. Actionfigure Insights: first-of-a-kind commute planning software, for employers and office owners, generates custom door-to-door commute plans and lets employees find and select a commute plan based on personal preferences, transportation availability, and fares for public and private commuting options. Originally released in 2020 as CommuteWise.

"Actionfigure's platform is uniquely positioned to grow and adapt to customers' current needs,'' added Caywood. "We are seeing campuses, corporations, and event venues use our products to help bring people back to their locations in person. In 2022, we will announce new features so our customers can optimize the value of transportation access for their commercial real estate, and continue to make getting around the city easier and more sustainable for everyone."

Actionfigure has a growing customer base of more than 1,000 marquee office building owners and operators, corporate workplaces, and apartment complex owners and operators including Avalon Bay, JBG Smith, Bozzuto, and many others.

"Our communities offer comfortable lifestyles, inviting environments, and amenities that apartment residents desire, and Actionfigure is a key component," said Karen Hollinger, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at Avalon Bay. "Actionfigure Screen and Actionfigure Mobile, which are filled with real-time information about multiple modes of transportation, make the cities where our communities are located approachable and easily accessible, which is critical post-pandemic."

About Actionfigure

Actionfigure is the leading global provider of transportation information software solutions for corporate workplaces and commercial real estate owners and operators. Actionfigure Screen, Mobile, and Insights work together empowering businesses to help employees, tenants, residents, and guests travel more easily, efficiently, and sustainably.

Actionfigure's secure, proprietary platform coordinates and curates more than 3,000 data feeds to provide accurate, real-time information about public transportation including subways, trains, buses, and ferries; shared transportation like scooters, bikeshares, mopeds, and carsharing; ride-hailing services including Uber, Lyft, Via, taxis, and more; and private transportation programs such as shuttles, buses, parking garages, private lots, carpools, and vanpool programs. Its proprietary AI algorithms provide best-fit transportation recommendations to users of Actionfigure Insights and Actionfigure Mobile.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Actionfigure partners with more than 1,000 customers in more than 50 cities spanning the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.actionfigure.a i .

Press Contact: Mittie Rooney, 301.602.8709, mrooney@axcomgroup.com

