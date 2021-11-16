Morphic Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Dr. Bruce N. Rogers will give a company update at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 1:40 PM GMT on Wednesday, November 17 th

Members of the Morphic management team will provide a Company update at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 1:25 PM ET on Thursday, December 2nd

A live webcast of the both presentations will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

