Endpoint Security Innovator Hysolate Introduces Hysolate Free for Sensitive Access

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK , Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hysolate , an endpoint isolation innovator, today announced the release and general availability of Hysolate Free for Sensitive Access, an expansion of its no-cost Hysolate Free OS isolation solution. Hysolate Free for Sensitive Access empowers users to work with sensitive or private data and applications in an isolated workspace on their Windows 10 or 11 devices. Hysolate’s extension of the technology behind Microsoft’s Windows Sandbox can be deployed in minutes on an endpoint and provides even non-technical users with the familiar Windows user experience in a secure and isolated workspace.



In May 2021, Hysolate announced the first version of Hysolate Free , as a sandbox for isolating risky activities, such as opening suspicious links and documents or trying out new apps. Today’s announcement of the general availability of Hysolate Free for Sensitive Access introduces a second use case for Hysolate’s isolated virtual environments.

At a time when endpoint complexity is escalating due to increased reliance on SaaS applications, bad actors are becoming increasingly adept at identifying and exploiting security gaps in endpoints. It’s no longer a question of whether a security breach will happen, but when a breach will happen and how costly the breach will be. Hysolate’s OS isolation technology protects end users and their companies by containing sensitive assets in an isolated VM, away from risky applications and websites accessed on the main Operating System.

“We are delighted to launch Hysolate Free for Sensitive Access. Now users can isolate access to sensitive data, websites and applications, such as financial applications, client or employee data, privileged IT systems and cloud access, as well as their own personal sensitive data with a Forever Free application,” said Hysolate CEO Marc Gaffan. “Our OS isolation technology already isolates risky but necessary online activity, and now that we’re introducing Hysolate Free for Sensitive Access, users can be equally confident that they can now isolate sensitive data or applications, for work or personal use, reducing risks from the main OS.”

Hysolate was named the winner of the “Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year” award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

About Hysolate

Hysolate enables organizations to create trusted endpoints that are secure by design. With Hysolate you can secure enterprise access with an isolated virtual workspace that runs on the endpoint and is fully managed from the cloud. This secure by design architecture splits the endpoint into two isolated workspaces, providing IT and Security management with peace of mind, without compromising user productivity. Hysolate is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Team8 and Planven Capital. For more information, visit https://www.hysolate.com or follow Hysolate on Twitter @hysolatenow .

