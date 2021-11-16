Anghami and Samsung Announce Exclusive Soundbar Promotion for United Arab Emirates Consumers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anghami Inc. (“Anghami” or the “Company”), the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) largest music platform, and Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a new partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics to launch an exclusive soundbar promotion that complements and elevates consumer experiences across the United Arab Emirates. Running until December 31, 2021, customers purchasing soundbars that are a part of Samsung’s 2021 line-up can receive a three-month Anghami Plus subscription free of charge.

Choucri Khairallah, Vice President, Business Development at Anghami, said, “The opportunity to start an exciting new partnership with Samsung is one we are proud to be part of. Listening to music from a catalog of more than 57 million songs through the fully immersive and unrestricted world of Anghami Plus deserves the very best audio experiences possible, and the popularity of Samsung’s soundbars demonstrates the world-class audio levels available through these innovations.”

The offer applies to all online and offline purchases and will allow consumers free access to a richer, fuller music listening experience through Anghami Plus that supports Dolby Atmos, anytime, anywhere. To avail this exclusive offer, customers can purchase their soundbars from any authorized Samsung stores and fill in their details on www.samsung.com. The customer service team will then verify the information and send a unique voucher code directly to the customer to complete the process.

Mustafa Sadick, Regional Director and Head of Visual Display Group, Samsung Gulf Electronics, added, “At Samsung, collaborations help us reimagine customer experiences and deliver new value through unique initiatives. As such, we are delighted to be partnering with Anghami. Our Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar range will be complemented perfectly by Anghami’s platform and we believe this latest announcement will further enhance audio experiences for brand enthusiasts across the country.”

“Dolby Atmos is redefining how music is created and consumed, allowing artists and fans to experience it like never before,” said Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories. “Consumers now can experience a growing catalog of Dolby Atmos Music on Anghami Plus through Samsung’s Dolby Atmos enabled soundbars offering a more immersive and exciting way for people to enjoy their favorite music.”

On October 14, 2021, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Anghami announced the submission of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination. The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC’s stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol “ANGH”. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major international labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit www.anghami.com

About Dolby Atmos Music

Dolby Atmos® Music is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling melodies wash over you – nothing brings you inside the song like Dolby Atmos. To learn more, please visit https://music.dolby.com/

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

