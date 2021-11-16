Announcing the Launch of Crypto Classic – the Powerful and Secure Payment Method of the Future

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Classic has launched the powerful and secure payment method in the blockchain network in terms of security, privacy, and transparency of payments that can be directly transferred between people who have an address on the blockchain. Utilizing its state-of-the-art technology, the revolutionary project aims to be used as a reliable payment method system amongst large, medium, or small-sized brands, companies, organizations, and even countries.



"CRC serves as a future-proof middleware that enables enterprise system to interact with smart contracts on any public or private blockchain network that exists today or in the future"

Blockchain technology with its many benefits has been known to offer more anonymity and security than centralized servers. By utilizing blockchain technology, all transactions such as exchange of information, contracts, payments, and more, can be identified, verified, and signed one-on-one on a digital platform. As such, data from centralized servers can be protected from cyberattacks by blockchain technology due to its numerous encrypted blocks and transparency. This way, it eliminates one of the major bottlenecks of the cyber world -- unreliability.

Crypto Classic is a distributed network comprising a blockchain ledger, native cryptocurrency robust ecosystem of on-chain applications and services. It's set to redefine all existing primitive, slow, and vulnerable payment methods by combining the traditional centralized payment methods with blockchain technology. Crypto Classic is designed to constantly update itself by regularly tracking the recent technologies on the blockchain and adapting itself to new technologies as a fast, secure, cost-effective, confidential, and transparent payment method.

Prior to the launch of Crypto Classic, the platform executed a successful audit to show the integrity of its functionality as well as to ensure the credibility of the project. Crypto Classic currently has more than 2645 holders and is sitting on a 24hours market capacity of $170.972. Interestingly, just a month after its presale ended, it has been listed for trading on 5 top exchanges such as Cointiger, XT.com, Hotbit, Azbit. CRC is also listed on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap. Plus, the team is working towards getting listed on 2 more exchanges in December to enable them to achieve their goals and ensure the success of the groundbreaking project.

Crypto Classic is a new project that provides an investment opportunity to investors globally. This project is offering an unchangeable supply to all investors who want to keep CRC as an investment or payment tool. In fact, CRC has already been listed on very large stock exchanges in the market. It's worth noting that the blockchain project has assumed its place in the stock markets with the highest trading volume right after the end of its pre-sale. When the technical operations in the project are completed and the transactions on its own network are started, many stock market transactions would have been made. Indeed, this is a very promising project with significant potential to help people around the world generate a lot of profit in the future.

The Crypto Classic team is currently working on a technology that reduces environmentally friendly carbon emissions, and also a project that minimizes not only the safe payment instrument but also the carbon footprint with a fork-out that shortens the many processes. Asides from the ongoing development, the team continues to work tirelessly to integrate new products that will create solutions to the challenges that people encounter regarding payment methods in centralized finance.

CRC Budget

Maximum supply: 100000000 CRC

Developer: 3%

Marketing: 12%

Circulation: 85%

About Crypto Classic

Crypto Classic is a protocol that unifies leading BSC protocols and blockchain infrastructure that implement payment and data transmission methods in a decentralized, secure, and anonymous way by including all the sectors that require the transfer of any kind of data or non-physical assets in the future. This project helps to make payment and data transfers in the fastest, more advantageous, and secure way, without intermediaries by offering direct communication between people.

