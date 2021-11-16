Mission Cloud Services Showcasing New Managed Solutions at AWS re:Invent 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner , today announced its sponsorship, exhibition and extended participation at AWS re:Invent 2021 . Mission is bringing a team of executive and partner leadership, sales representatives, and AWS-certified solutions architects, who will be available at booth #1756 in the Expo Hall to showcase its newest solutions for expertly architecting, managing, securing, and optimizing AWS environments . AWS re:Invent 2021 takes place November 29 to December 3 in Las Vegas.



Mission is particularly eager to attend AWS re:Invent 2021 as the company’s first in-person event since early 2020. The AWS-exclusive partner looks forward to meeting with AWS representatives as well as current and prospective customers. Mission is also hosting two AWS re:Invent 2021 events:

After Hours Golf with Mission & CloudHealth by VMware

TopGolf Las Vegas – November 30, 9pm-11pm



Join Mission and CloudHealth by VMware at TopGolf Las Vegas for a night of complimentary food, drinks and of course...GOLF! Get more information here .

Mission IGNITE - After Hours at Drai’s Rooftop

Drai’s Nightclub – December 1, 9pm-12am



Located on the rooftop of the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, the world famous Drai’s Nightclub will host Mission IGNITE. The event celebrates the in-person return of AWS re:Invent with a live DJ, food, and drinks, served all night long. Get more information here .

“2021 has been a huge year for AWS, it’s been a huge year for us, and we couldn’t be more ready to be back in Vegas meeting everyone face-to-face once again,” said Mark Medina, Vice President, Marketing, Mission. “The AWS community never disappoints, and we’re just as excited to talk about our newest managed AWS services as we are to hit some golf balls and have some cocktails with partners, customers, and businesses interested in accelerating cloud transformation with AWS. Whether we know you already or will be meeting for the first time, stop by the Mission booth and say hi – we’ve waited long enough!”

Mission has seen substantial growth throughout the year from new customers across industries and representing a wide range of AWS use cases . Across the organizations it works with, Mission has also commanded a remarkable Net Promoter Score of 80+ in 2021, which is based on customer satisfaction.

Mission has been accelerating the expansion of its capabilities as a managed AWS cloud services provider throughout the year. This includes the addition of a comprehensive AWS Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning (DAML) practice , providing expertise for organizations who need to build or improve data architecture and pipelines and implement AI/ML to achieve data-driven intelligence. Just recently, Mission also achieved the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Redshift , recognizing Mission’s specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success delivering AWS’ cloud data warehouse.

Additionally, Mission debuted Mission Cloud Elevate in 2021 to revolutionize how customers can flexibly and cost-effectively scale engineering resources, through a designated pod of highly collaborative and hands-on AWS experts. The service also extends out to customers who use Mission Cloud Elevate for speciality services, such as data operations. Mission Cloud Care , another new service in 2021, offers proactive advisory and consulting services tailored to customers’ specific AWS use case and goals.

On the security front, Mission introduced a CISO this year, helping significantly expand its cloud security and compliance services amid accelerated customer demand. Among these services is Mission Cloud Secure , providing 24/7 fully managed threat detection and response. Relatedly, Mission achieved AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency Status in 2021, a new AWS Competency.

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.