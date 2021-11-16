Nasal Sprays with Molecular Iodine or Propolis to Protect Yourself and Family in the Forthcoming Months

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobu Trading, a London-based health and wellness company that specializes in innovative respiratory products, has brought its popular all-natural nasal sprays to America.

“We have three nasal sprays that will change your life,” said Norbert Bujtas, founder and CEO of Nobu Baby. “Two of our sprays use isotonic seawater to moisturize your nasal passages, while our INCARVEXX Nasal Spray uses seawater enriched with molecular Iodine to bring relief from respiratory problems.”

Under the brand names of Dr. Kontos and Athomer, the products include:

● Dr. Kontos' Incarvexx Essential Nasal Spray, which is an award-winning seawater nasal spray developed by scientists, contains molecular Iodine to use as protection against respiratory ailments.

● Athomer Sea Water Nasal Spray with Propolis, which is a gentle, natural nasal spray for adults and children. The presence of propolis with soothing, emollient, and antiseptic properties promotes the health of the nasal mucosa.

● Athomer Moisturizing and Care Sea Water Nasal Spray, which is suitable for newborns and adults. The spray moisturizes the nose and helps relieve nasal dryness.

“Our Athomer seawater nasal sprays are perfect for newborns to adults,” Bujtas said. “They are 100 percent natural with sterile isotonic seawater that will help you and your baby breathe freely again. The saltwater helps loosen mucus that blocks the nasal passage, restoring comfortable breathing.”

Bujtas said the nasal spray with Propolis provides relief for colds, blocked noses, hay fever, and minor nasal injuries.

"We added Propolis because it is a natural antiseptic, which will help people with chronic sinus problems,” he added.

INCARVEXX is a revolutionary nasal spray, the only nasal spray in the world with Molecular Iodine and it also contains Fulvic Acid.

“It is a safe, gentle universal nasal solution and also a natural seawater spray that has been enriched with Iodine,” Bujtas said. “It uses molecular iodine to keep your respiratory tracks safe and it is free from stabilizers, colorants, gases, or preservatives.”

The products, which are packaged in recycled materials, are gluten-free and vegan.

“All of our nasal sprays are non-allergenic, gentle, sterile, and natural,” Bujtas said.

To find Nobu Trading’s products online, visit www.nobu-baby.com.

