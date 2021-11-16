Blink Charging Names Seasoned Transportation Executive, Amy Dobrikova as Vice President of Fleet Solutions

Ms. Dobrikova will lead Blink’s go-to-market strategy as the Company expands its charging infrastructure offerings, scaling its fleet and multi-unit EV charging products as these sectors grow

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of accomplished transportation and automotive industry executive, Amy Dobrikova as Vice President of Fleet Solutions. The appointment of Ms. Dobrikova signals the Company’s focus on expanding its product line and services to better serve public and private fleets, a sector critical to the energy transition and primed for electrification, nationwide.

Electrifying the full fleet ecosystem, such as those in the trucking, delivery, taxi, rental, public utility and commercial industries, will be critical to achieving the ambitions set for electrification and greenhouse gas reduction goals in the U.S. Compared to a typical passenger vehicle that travels nearly 12,000 miles a year on average , the range of a heavy duty truck, which moves significant amounts of people, goods and services, is more than 5 times that. Ms. Dobrikova boasts an impressive career of over a decade in the transportation and automotive industry, which she brings to Blink to develop and execute a go-to-market plan in this important sector, driving U.S. fleet sales with municipalities, corporations, institutions, and other operators with multi-vehicle fleets transitioning to electric powertrains.

“Electrifying fleets is a critical component of any EV deployment strategy, and we are thrilled to have Amy join us as VP of Fleet Solutions to grow and deliver the necessary charging infrastructure to a broad range of customers,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “Expansion of our fleet products further positions Blink as a leader in the industry, as well as the global push for electrified transportation. We are confident that Amy will be a key partner in growing Blink’s footprint in the fleet industry.”

Ms. Dobrikova commented: “I am extremely excited to join Blink and play a role in the expansion of its fleet solutions. At this pivotal moment of growth for the EV industry, Blink is poised to play a leading role in the expansion of EV charging and the transition to sustainable transportation. I look forward to leveraging my professional experience to bring Blink’s advanced charging technology to public and private fleets alike.”

Prior to joining Blink, Ms. Dobrikova most recently served as Vice President of Channel Sales at Cardone Industries, an aftermarket auto parts manufacturer. At Cardone, Ms. Dobrikova was responsible for launching Cardone’s fleet direct sales program, exponentially increasing sales and developing relationships with leading fleets. Ms. Dobrikova is a past Chairman of NTEA's Green Truck Association and has held positions as President of Intelligent Fleet Solutions, VP of Sales for PureForge, and positions with Parker Hannifin, Cummins Crosspoint Kinetics, Echo Automotive, and more.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

