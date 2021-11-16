E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket size worth $ 208.33 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 16.01 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket ” By Type (B2C, and B2B), By Application (Interior Accessories, Exterior Accessories, Performance Parts), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket size was valued at USD 73.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 208.33 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.01% from 2021 to 2028.

Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Overview

The automotive e-commerce market is driven by numerous factors such as aging vehicle fleet, growth of the global e-commerce industry, and digitization of channels and interfaces. Factors such as higher price transparency, and greater diversity of parts also support its growth. The rise in internet penetration, per capita income of the consumers, and the number of online shoppers also add to the growth. The growth can be attributed to the rising availability of automotive replacement equipment on online platforms, thereby enabling customers to access more affordable buying options.

Improved supply chain activity with technology deployments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation has boosted the growth of e-commerce platforms in the automotive sector. The increasing automotive sales and the increasing presence of new automotive players are expected to aid the market growth. The production of new automobiles with diverse technologies facilitates the need to develop new products. However, although counterfeit parts are cheaper to buy, they tend to bump up the cost of ownership for a vehicle in the long run, due to frequent breakdowns and resultant repairs. Multiple industries and government organizations have introduced mechanisms to resolve this issue. However, due to the complex supply chain in the automotive industry, it is difficult to find a comprehensive solution.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group, Auto Zone, Inc, Pep Boys, American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc., National Automotive Parts Association, Tire Rack, Advance Auto Parts, Denso Corporation, and Ebay Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By Type B2C B2B







E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By Application Interior Accessories Exterior Accessories Performance Parts Wheels and Tires Tools and Garage Auto Body Parts Oil Coolants and Fluids







E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



