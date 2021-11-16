MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Pricing of Equity Offering

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1,550.00 per share, for aggregate proceeds before underwriting discount and expenses of $1.55 billion. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock.



About MercadoLibre, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary digital and technology-based tools that allow companies and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

