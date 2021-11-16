Tap issue in NOK senior unsecured bond

Bank Norwegian ASA has today issued NOK 350 million as a tap issue in ISIN NO0011142572, increasing the total amount of the bond issue to NOK 1 550 million. Settlement date is 19 November 2021. DNB Markets acted as Manager.

Contact persons:

CEO and CFO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act