NSAV ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING CRYPTO EXCHANGE BW.COM TO LAUNCH BITCOINWHALE.CO

London, England, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced a partnership with BW Cryptocurrency Exchange to launch BitcoinWhale www.bitcoinwhale.co . BitcoinWhale is a new dynamic data company, which tracks Bitcoin metric and storage information of the Bitcoin asset internationally for our crypto community. BitcoinWhale is a magnificent tool for professional investors and institutions, who are watching the crypto market movement, including Cryptocurrency Prices, Charts, Market Capitalizations, ect., in real time 24/7 on sites like https://coinmarketcap.com/ . BitcoinWhale will also be able to provide critical information like which Company/Country /ETF, for example, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBT) holding 654,885 BTC with a MarketCap of $40,053,421,485 and Disclosure Purchase Filing information and more, which can be provided to our community. BitcoinWhale will officially launch on December 25, 2021. BitcoinWhale can be followed at https://twitter.com/BitcoinWhaleBW .

BW Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bw.com/ the world's leading one-stop financial service platform and the world's first contract trading platform based on the mining pool. According to Jose Fernando Molina Pinos, a well-known and authoritative expert on public chain, who published an article entitled “Best Exchanges of 2020”, BW Exchange was named one of the best exchanges of 2020.

https://bw-com.medium.com/jose-fernando-molina-pinos-lists-the-best-exchanges-in-2020-with-bw-binance-and-coinbase-on-it-2814fad4b498

A spokesman for BW.com stated, "We are excited about our BitcoinWhale project and we will be working hand in hand with NSAV to promote this project to the international crypto community."

Mr. Keith Fair, Global Marketing Advisor of BitcoinWhale.co BW stated, " BitcoinWhale.co aims to provide valuable information on BitcoinWhales BW, by tracking bitcoin ownership of publicly listed companies, exchange traded funds ETFs, trusts, fund managers, governments, institutional investors and crypto investors in general. Our BitcoinWhale.co BTC watch list tracks the world's leading Bitcoin institutional owners such as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust , MicroStrategy, Tesla , Coinbase, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Meitu , etc. We are delighted to work with our partners including NSAV, BW.com and HKOTC.co to support our BitcoinWhale project."

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “This is a community project, which will provide important Bitcoin metric information to the world's crypto community. We are very happy to serve our community and to once again partner with a great crypto exchange like BW.

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

