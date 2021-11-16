4media group Wins Two Platinum MarCom Awards for Its Virtual Satellite Media Tours & Integrated Marketing Support

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group, Inc., a global integrated marketing and communications agency, announces its team is proud to win two Platinum MarCom awards: 4media group: Safeguarding Communication at the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic & As It Evolved in the Team Achievement category for our role in innovating the virtual satellite media tour; and Good Roads are Safe Roads: Ensuring Safer Roads for Arkansas in the Strategic Communications - Integrated Marketing category for its full-service communications support of the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation.



Just as the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting life here in the U.S., 4media group had an incredible challenge, and therefore, an incredible opportunity, to help a highly relevant client. Its team had messaging that was particularly needed and very impactful during the crisis, but wondered: “Is there any way to do a satellite media tour without our talent having to leave their house or have a crew come in?” The 4media group team did what it does best – accepted the challenge, put its teams’ creative minds together, and came up with a solution.

Within days, 4media group designed a way to conduct the industry’s first completely virtual satellite media tour where the spokesperson can be at home, and the crew can be remote as well. Now, more than a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, it is commonplace to see live shots happening from a spokesperson’s home office. But at the beginning of the pandemic, no one knew what that was going to look like. It was important to be socially conscious and maintain health and safety. This ability to pivot and innovate to create a fully virtual satellite media tour led to 4media group’s win in the MarCom Team Achievement category.

4media group’s award in the Integrated Marketing category is based on a 2019 Arkansas law which gave cyclists more options on the road. Arkansas was the second state to make it legal for people traveling by bicycle to treat stop signs as yields and red lights as stop signs. The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation launched the bicycle safety effort “Good Roads are Safe Roads” to raise awareness of roadway laws for cyclists and motorists across the state. 4media group facilitated bringing the Good Roads are Safe Roads movement to the attention of the Arkansas community through a year-long integrated marketing campaign. By the end of the campaign, 4media group exceeded all KPIs, and its efforts with the Good Roads are Safe Roads campaign have raised awareness of roadway laws and made the roads a safer place for cyclists.

According to MarCom Awards, there were over 6,000 entries from 41 countries in the 2021 competition. MarCom’s Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. Only about 17 percent won this award. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

