Reed’s® Launches Limited-Edition Real Cranberry Ginger Ale at Costco

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, announced today the launch of Reed’s® REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale, an exclusive variety for Costco members in the Northwest region.



Just in time for the holiday season, Reed’s® REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale refreshes with the sweet taste of cranberry combined with Reed’s Real Ginger Ale. All-natural and Non-GMO Project Verified, this non-alcoholic sparkling beverage contains organic pressed ginger, is sweetened with cane sugar and, like all Reed’s products, has no preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors. Enjoy straight from the can or mix into a delicious cocktail or mocktail.

“After an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers to our Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale, we were inspired to take our premium recipe and add an exciting seasonal twist on it for the holiday season,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc.® “We’re thrilled to bring our ginger-loving fans this limited-edition flavor and look forward to continuing to expand upon our ginger beverage portfolio in 2022.”

Reed’s® REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale is currently available in-store at 70 Costco locations throughout the Northwest region including WA, OR, ID, MT, AK and UT.

About Reed's, Inc.®

Reed’s Inc.® is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc.® is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron™ brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s® is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s® portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron™ is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron™ is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com , virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com .

