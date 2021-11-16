Prospect Park Provides Corporate Update on Diitalk

Canadian software Company Diitalk Communications removes communication barriers, empowering and rewarding global users:



Make free calls with or without data or Wi-Fi

Make free international calls to people without the Diitalk app

The more you use the app, the more tokens you earn

Access a massive catalog of free content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (“Prospect Park” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding Diitalk Communications Inc. (“Diitalk”). Prospect Park previously completed the acquisition of Diitalk on October 13th, 2021.

The acquisition is an important strategic step for Prospect Park, as management of the Company believes that Diitalk has promising growth potential building towards being a leader in the free telecom space, while offering a crypotocurrency alternative for those using its platform (the "Diitalk App"). Diitalk has proven its model historically, with user growth extending up to 25,000 downloads daily and up to 2 million downloads prior to re-product launch in 2020.

“Management hopes that the integration of Prospect Park with Diitalk will allow Diitalk greater access to capital to increase capacity and expand its user growth rate,” stated Jim Greig, CEO of Prospect Park Capital Corp. saying “I am extremely excited to have Diitalk now under Prospect Park. We are quickly moving toward global distribution of the service and hope to gain a worldwide following in the months ahead. We truly believe we have the most robust and innovative calling and messaging technology in the world today.”

About Diitalk:

Diitalk is an innovative, disruptive telco App that enables free calls to landlines and mobile phones in over 30 Countries.

Diitalk is a pioneer in the telecom space, combining unlimited free calling and messaging with the Diitalk App available on Apple iOS and Android phones. Diitalk is one of the first calling app’s on the market enabling users to make free dialed calls to all mobile and landline phone numbers around the world, with or without internet access - including to people who do not have the Diitalk App installed. Diitalk also gives its users unlimited app-to-app calling worldwide and unlimited in-app messaging, including access to a massive catalog of free content stickers, photos, videos, and optional location sharing.

The Diitalk App connects calls with excellent voice clarity via Wi-Fi, data connection, or cellular network, depending on which option is available. Unlike its competitors, Diitalk can also work over the older 2G or 3G cellular systems that are common in emerging economies with large populations, giving Diitalk an unrivalled advantage in countries with some of today's fastest adoption rates for mobile devices.

The Diitalk App facilitates VoIP phone calls, PSTN phone calls, and OTT text/media messaging. Diitalk is internally developing a variety of new features to enable more enjoyable communication via talk and text. One such feature is a wholly new take on ephemeral messaging.

Diitalk’s Unique Offering and Token Strategy



In addition to the service's free calling and messaging benefits, Diitalk also motivates users to repeatedly engage the service using its unique, complete token credit earning system developed with the proprietary internal cryptocurrency,” Dii Coins”. Users earn Dii Coins automatically for registering, for checking into the service, and for using the Diitalk App's various features, such as sharing stickers, inviting friends to register, watching advertisers' messages, and more. The app indicates how many Dii Coins are needed per minute of calling to each country, enabling users to know whether they have enough Dii Coins to make a call, or if they need to earn more Dii Coins by interacting more with the Diitalk App. In contrast to other communication apps where users might run out of calling minutes or credits, Diitalk users continually earn the Dii Coins they need for free calling and messaging. In most cases, a Diitalk user's regular interaction with the Diitalk App will result in earning more than enough Dii Coins for average amounts of worldwide calling and messaging through the Diitalk App.



Diitalk also drives rapid adoption of the Diitalk App and its benefits by leveraging a unique referral and viral marketing system, including:



Users are repeatedly encouraged to take high valued actions – such as inviting a friend to use Diitalk – in exchange for earning Dii Coins.

Users are encouraged to hit targeted usage goals – such as making 10 app-to-app calls – in exchange for earning Dii Coins.

When a user makes a Diitalk call to a number not yet registered in the Diitalk system, a personalized SMS message is sent to the non-registered number after the call (where legally permissible), with a special invitation to get the Diitalk App.

Diitalk's near-term plans for service expansion include adapting Dii Coins into a blockchain-based cryptocurrency to ensure security and scalability. The Dii Coin cryptocurrency will also encourage users around the world to earn additional Dii Coins by mining the Diitalk blockchain and will ultimately support exchanging Dii Coins for other popular cryptocurrencies. Diitalk will also be announcing several innovative and unique new features in the months to come that will increase messaging and calling engagement.

"The global telecom services market is worth over $5 trillion," Diitalk's CEO & President, Anthony Zelen, commented, "and while most of our competitors offer free app-to-app calling, they not only severely restrict dialed calling in terms of where you can call or on what platforms, but they also charge for it. Plus, no competitor supports calling to phones that don't have their app installed – only Diitalk allows users to call phones that don't have the Diitalk App. With that in mind, Diitalk’s mix of high-quality, free dialed calls, easily earned Dii Coins, full-featured messaging, and forward-thinking development plans, represents a winning combination that will allow the Company to rapidly capture a significant market share in numerous countries around the world."

Diitalk Announces Appointment of Seasoned Management and Advisor

Diitalk is pleased to announce it has added Andrew Graham as Chief Strategy Officer. Andrew is a technology and investment professional known for delivering and creating value with entrepreneurial team leaders and startups. Andrew stated, “Disruptive technologies that deliver real value, focus on the customer experience and reward their loyal consumers with tangible benefits is a proven path to success that the Diitalk team have embedded into their company DNA and strategic compass.”

Andrew has a proven international track record across the converging industries of media, technology, and finance over the last 20 years and remains a serial entrepreneur sans-frontier. He’s held senior executive roles in both public and private companies in Canada, UK, and Europe that include Noise Digital, Propaganda GEM, and Emakina. Andrew currently lives in Geneva, Switzerland, where he has been a resident since 2007.

About Diitalk Communications Inc.



Diitalk, a corporation existing under the laws of British ‎Columbia, ‎is in the business of operating a rewards-based communication platform and the provision of services ‎in connection therewith, including, without limitation, VOIP calling, SMS messaging, analytics ‎engine, mobile apps and add engines. Additional information regarding DiiTalk can be found at https://www.diitalk.com/.

They say talk is cheap; we say it’s free. What are you waiting for? Stop paying. Start calling!

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP.

“Jim Greig”

CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Anthony Zelen

Tel: 778-388-5258

azelen@diitalk.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and Diitalk are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: Diitalk's growth potential building towards being a leader in the free telecom space; Diitalk increasing capacity and expanding its user growth rate; the global distribution of Diitalk; Diitalk gaining a worldwide following; Diitalk being the most robust and game changing calling and messaging technology in the world today; the development of a variety of new features to the Diitalk App, including ephermeral messaging; Diitalk's ability to motivate users to repeatedly engage the service; Diitalk user's interaction with the Diitalk App resulting in earning more than enough Dii Coins for average amounts of worldwide calling and messaging through the Diitalk App; Diitalk's plans for service expansion; Diitalk encouraging users to earn additional Dii Coins which will ultimately support exchanging Dii Coins for other popular cryptocurrencies; Diitalk announcing innovative and unique new features that will increase messaging and calling engagement; Diitalk's service represents a winning combination that will allow the Company to rapidly capture a significant market share in numerous countries around the world; and the success of Diitalk. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: increased competition; credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and infrastructure); reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which Diitalk operates; the ability of Diitalk to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of investments and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Diitalk's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Diitalk is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Diitalk or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; granting of permits and licenses; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the U.S.; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Diitalk; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.