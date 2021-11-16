Fujifilm Expands C-Arm Portfolio with the Launch of the Persona CS Mobile Fluoroscopy System

Lexington, Mass., USA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today announced the launch of the Persona CS mobile fluoroscopy system, its new, compact mobile C-arm imaging solution designed for rapid and seamless positioning in operating room (OR) environments. The powerful and compact system is designed to provide enhanced live image guidance during a wide range of surgeries in the OR, including orthopedic, complicated surgical, pain management (anesthetics) and emergency procedures.

“The rise of traumatic injuries, orthopedic issues, cancers and other diseases demand complex surgical intervention. Fortunately, today’s C-arm fluoroscopy machines are able to adapt to the needs of different types of surgeries,” said Susan Crennan, Sr. Product Manager, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “With the launch of the Persona CS, we’re thrilled to offer customers with two powerful C-arm solutions that cater to large hospitals, and now ambulatory surgery centers and pain clinics.”

The Persona CS’ powerful 5kW onboard generator provides more than twice the power of typical compact c-arms, improving image quality and x-ray scans for patients of all sizes. Its large diameter and lightweight design makes it easy for surgeons and staff to bring the system directly to the operating table and move around the patient. With its unique design and selection of 30cm or 21cm Cesium Iodide Flat Panel detectors for crisp, high-equality imaging viewing, the C-arm empowers surgical teams to work with precision and confidence in today’s busy OR environment. The Persona CS is an all-in-one system, which helps optimize space in crowded operating rooms. Its advanced imaging console provides high-resolution X-ray images in real time so that surgeons can seamlessly monitor the progress of the procedures and make decisions accordingly.

The Persona CS marks the latest innovation in Fujifilm’s unique portfolio of C-arms. The company launched its first mobile C-arm, the Persona C, in November 2020.

For more information on the Persona CS mobile fluoroscopy system, visit https://healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com/diagnostic-imaging/surgical-c-arm-systems/persona-cs-mobile-fluoroscopy-system

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com