Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market (2021 to 2030) - by Component, Type, End-user and Region

The global liquid cooling systems market size was valued at $2.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Liquid cooling system is an enhanced heat transfer solution designed to remove and dissipate heat quickly and effectively. The liquid cooling system is essential throughout the IT and datacenter sector, owing to the need for enhanced high-quality cooling solution more efficient than traditional air cooling solution.



Surge in technological innovation in IT infrastructure coupled with rise in demand for liquid cooling system among smartphone manufacturers for thermal management is driving the growth of the global market. However, high cost associated with the installation of liquid cooling system is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Conversely, surge in demand for next-generation liquid cooling system across data canters globally coupled with rise in need for in-built server rooms across industries with mild temperature are expected to drive the need for the liquid cooling systems, which, in turn, is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



The liquid cooling systems market is segmented into component, type, and end user. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into solution (direct liquid cooling and industrial liquid cooling) and services (design and consulting, installation & deployment, and support & maintenance). Depending on type, the market is segregated into liquid heat exchanger systems (liquid-to-air systems and liquid-to-liquid systems) and compressor-based systems. By end user, it is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the market include Allied Control Ltd., Asetek, Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Boyd Corporation, CooIIT Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Laird Thermal Systems, and Midas Green Technologies LLC.

