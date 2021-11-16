ALSTOM SA : Alstom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for eleventh consecutive year

English French

Alstom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for eleventh consecutive year

Remaining in the Top 5% of the best scored companies in its industry

16 November 2021 – For the eleventh consecutive year, Alstom has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), World and Europe, attesting to its leadership position in sustainable business practices. The Company reached an overall score of 75 out of 100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (95% percentile 2021). Alstom has maintained its ranking while the DJSI saw a record increase in participation of 33% to 1,843 companies evaluated out of over 5,300 companies invited to be assessed, remaining in the Top 5% of the best scored companies in its industry. Alstom’s strong points this year include Strategy for Emerging Markets, Supply-chain management, Social and Environmental Reporting, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy and Operational Eco-Efficiency. Significant improvement has also been recorded in areas such as Product Stewardship, Materiality, Human Capital Development and Talent Attraction & Retention.

"We are proud to be included once again in the DJSI World and Europe indices for the eleventh consecutive year. This distinction demonstrates our commitment to CSR, which is at the heart of our Alstom in Motion 2025 corporate strategy, to contribute to carbon neutrality in transport and to increase social equity and inclusion by increasing the availability and efficiency of public transport", said Cécile Texier, Sustainability & CSR Vice-President at Alstom.

About DJSI

Since its pioneering launch in 1999, the DJSI World has achieved iconic status as the global standard for measuring and advancing corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance practices. It was the first global index to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies.

For more information about the DJSI, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/djsi-csa-annual-review





