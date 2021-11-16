Australia Solar Water Pumping System Market Report 2021: Measures Taken by Australia's Federal Government Supports Growth - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Power Rating, By Design Type, By Drive Type, By Application, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The growth can be attributed to the Australian government and the state government's initiatives of providing rebates and incentives to support the farmers and the small producers under schemes like Renewable Energy Certificates, which includes Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs) and Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs), water emergency infrastructure rebate, drought assistance programs, etc.

Schemes like National Water Emergency Infrastructure Rebate Scheme and Drought Assistance Loans provide incentives and rebates to help the primary producers set a water infrastructure and offer subsidized loans to ensure the sustainable future of the small producers, respectively, which would drive the solar water pump market size in Australia further.

Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market Synopsis

Australia's solar water pumping system market growth has been significantly owned to the supportive measures taken by Australia's federal government over the past few years. Further, the Clean Energy Council have deployed eco-friendly infrastructure, achieved renewable targets, and built strong ties with foreign nations such as China-Australia free trade agreement.



However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 left a slight negative impact on the solar pump market due to the supply chain disruptions, stricter inspections and export protocols, nationwide lockdowns. Moreover, with the rising electricity cost, increasing awareness amongst the small producers and farmers about the low operational cost of the solar pumps and the adverse climatic conditions which create water supply shortages.

The global pandemic obstructed the innovations and equipment's on the farms. Since the solar water pumping system involves a relatively higher upfront cost, farmers feel reluctant in installing the pumping systems in times of crisis. The constant support by the government would reduce the prices of the overall solar pumping system, which would further augment the demand in the forecast period.

Market by Power Rating Analysis

In terms of Power Ratings, the segments Upto 3 Hp and 3.1 to 10 Hp cumulatively have captured 70% of the market revenues in 2020, with 3.1 to 10Hp leading the market. 3.1 to 10 HP and below power rated solar water pumping systems in Australia would dominate in the coming years on account of increasing affordability and rising preferences towards multi-stage suction motors.

Market by Application Analysis

In Australia's Solar-Off Grid Water Pumping System Market, lift irrigation has led the overall market revenues accounting for more than 65% of the market revenues in 2020. With the supportive government initiatives towards harnessing renewable energy across all the economic activities and the rising exports, the segment would continue to rise in the coming years.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market Overview

Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market Outlook

Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market Forecast

Australian Off-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Size and Market Forecast of Revenues and Volume, Until 2027F

Historical Data of Australian Off-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume, by Power Rating, for the Period 2016-2020

Market Size & Forecast of Australian Off-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume, by Power Rating, until 2027F

Historical Data of Australian On-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume, by Power Rating, for the Period 2016-2020

Market Size & Forecast of Australian On-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume, by Power Rating, until 2027F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Australian Solar Water Pumping System Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

Companies Mentioned

Davey Water Products Pty Ltd.

Franklin Electric (Australia) Pty. Ltd

Grundfos Pumps Pty Ltd.

KSB Australia Pty Ltd.

LJW Solar Pty Limited

Lorentz

Mono Pumps (Aust) Pty Ltd.

Orange Pumps Pty Ltd.

Rainbow Power Company Pty Limited

Shakti Pumps Pty Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Power Rating

On-Grid solar Water Pumping System

Up to 3 HP

3.1 to 7.5 HP

Above 7.5 HP

Off-Grid solar Water Pumping System

Up to 3 HP

3.1 to 10 HP

10.1 to 12.5 HP

12.6 to 19 HP

Above 19 HP

By Design Type

Surface

Submersible

By Drive Type

AC Pump

DC Pump

By Application

Lift Irrigation

Others (Drinking, livestock watering, municipal services, etc.)

By Regions

Northern Region

Southern Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aaggkg