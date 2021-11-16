Outlook on the Professional Acne Treatment Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Candela, Alma Lasers and Venus Concept Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Acne Treatment Market Research Report: By Acne Type, Treatment Type, Professional Type - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From $6,298.9 million in 2020, the global professional acne treatment market value is predicted to reach $13,124.5 million by 2030, at a 7.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report.



Key findings of this study

Treatments via devices to become rapidly popular in coming years

Professional treatment sought more commonly for inflammatory acne

Strong drug pipeline key driver for market growth

North America largest market for professional acne treatments

APAC to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future

Market fragmented due to presence of numerous companies

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the professional acne treatment market as almost all the cosmeticians and dermatologists were forced to down their shutters, to comply with the lockdown protocols. Similarly, companies that produce drugs and devices for acne treatment were non-operational or functional at a rather small scale, which reduced the supply and trade of the products. On the demand side, people were discouraged from spending on non-essential stuff as many were under immense financial stress.



The coming years will be characterized by the faster growth of the inflammatory bifurcation in the professional acne treatment market, on the basis of acne type. This kind of acne is considered severer than the non-inflammatory type, and it is often painful. Additionally, inflammatory acne cannot be cured by most of the drugs available over the counter (OTC), which is why a professional's intervention is preferred.



The larger share in the treatment type segment of the professional acne treatment market in the past was held by the drugs bifurcation. Drugs are readily available, and treatment via them is less complex and costly than that carried out by devices.



Dermatologists are expected to dominate the professional acne treatment market in the near future, under segmentation by professional type. Compared to cosmeticians, dermatologists have a larger knowledge base and more experience in treating acne, which is why they remain popular among patients.



The market is being driven by the following factors:

Rising Prevalence of Acne: Almost 90% of the people on earth, especially young adults and adolescents, get acne at some point in their lives. Moreover, the Global Burden of Disease study estimates the 2019 incidence of this common dermatological issue at 50 million cases in the U.S. alone.

Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle: This is another key driver for the professional acne treatment market as being less physically active leads to a rise in weight and the levels of lipids in the body. This, in turn, upsets the hormone concentration, which results in an array of skin diseases, including hormonal acne.

North America is the largest professional acne treatment market owing to the rising prevalence of this condition, increasing awareness on new drugs and devices, presence of many more drugs in the pipeline of pharma companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc., and high disposable income of the people of the continent.



The major players in the global professional acne treatment market are Galderma SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Bayer AG, Almirall S.A., Candela Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Cutera Inc., EL.EN. S.p.a., Venus Concept Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Erchonia Corporation, and InMode Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh58cu